Leading Hotels Of The World’s Loyalty Program Is Now Free
Leading Hotels Of The World’s Loyalty Program Is Now Free. The Leading Hotels of the World has more than 400 independent hotels in more than 80 countries. Properties are mostly on the expensive side and cater to luxury-seekers. Each property must meet the brand’s quality and distinctiveness standards, which are determined during inspections of the hotel’s accommodations. Those high standards apply to service, cuisine, employee behavior and facilities.milestomemories.com