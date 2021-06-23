Pierce County burn ban starts Friday. Here’s what’s allowed and when it’ll end
Pierce County announced Wednesday a county-wide fire safety burn ban that will take effect at 8 a.m. Friday until further notice, according to a news release from the county. The county’s fire marshal and fire chiefs’ association called for the burn ban due to “current and predicted dry weather conditions,” according to the news release. The ban will apply to land clearing and yard debris burning.www.thenewstribune.com