Angelina Jolie Opens Up About How Daughter Zahara’s Race Affected Her Post Surgery Care

Setting the record straight. Andra Day responded to Brad Pitt dating rumors amid his drama with Angelina Jolie. The Mirror reported in May that Andra and Brad were seen exchanging phone numbers at the 2021 Oscar, where he was a presenter and she was nominated for Best Lead Actress for her role in the movie, The United States vs. Billie Holiday. “Andra has been on Brad’s radar for a while,” a source said at the time. “They were flirting backstage and are believed to have swapped numbers. It could be just professional, but some of Brad’s pals have been talking about what a great couple they would make.”