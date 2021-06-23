Cancel
Angelina Jolie Opens Up About How Daughter Zahara’s Race Affected Her Post Surgery Care

By Emily Selleck
Hollywood Life
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAngelina Jolie has spoken out about inequalities in the medical field, revealing how her Ethiopian daughter Zahara’s race affected her recovery post-surgery. Angelina Jolie has opened up about how racist structures in the health care industry have affected her children. In a new article published in Time on June 23, the A-lister spoke with medical student Malone Mukwende, who is working to teach other doctors-in-training about how illnesses can present differently in non-white patients. The 21-year-old found his passion for the issue after discovering that “almost all the images and data used in its teaching were based on studies of white patients,” which can lead to “misdiagnosis, suffering and even death,” Angelina wrote.

