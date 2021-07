Ochiltree County got a bit more rain this week as scattered showers left plentiful rain for some and just trace amounts for others. KEYE Radio’s official rainfall total for the week so far is .50 of an inch. Some residents in the county reported little rain late in the week, but got an extra-large helping last weekend. Doris Wall, 28 miles southeast of Perryton, reported 2.20 inches of rain…