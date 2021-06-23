Econ Data Feels Inflation Pressures, KBH Mixed in Q2

The Japanese yen dropped earlier today after mixed economic data from the country. According to the Bank of Japan’s Tankan survey, the manufacturers’ index rose from 5 in Q4 to 14 in the Q1. This increase was lower than the median estimate of 15. Similarly, the large non-manufacturers index rose from -1 to 1 while big industry CAPEX increased from 3.0% to 9.6%. Meanwhile, data by Markit showed that the manufacturing PMI declined from 53.0 in May to 52.4 in June. In all, these numbers show that the country’s economy is in a slower recovery than in other countries like the US.