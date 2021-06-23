Econ Data Feels Inflation Pressures, KBH Mixed in Q2
best trading day in more than two months, +5.3%, while the Russell 2000 took the small-cap index to today's winner's circle, +0.33%. During the regular trading session today, we saw a few surprises in economic data regarding productivity and the housing market. While Markit Purchasing Managers' Indexes (PMI) for Manufacturing and Services moved in different directions for June, New Home Sales for May posted a notable drop instead of an expected gain.