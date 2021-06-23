Cancel
Devendra Banhart & Noah Georgeson Announce Collaborative Ambient Album Refuge for August 2021 Release and Share New Songs “Into Clouds” and “In a Cistern”

By Ellie Lin
mxdwn.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArtists Devendra Banhart and Noah Georgeson recently announced that they’ll be releasing a collaborative album called Refuge. Refuge is an ambient album and it’s set to be released August 13 2021 in a series of releases from Secretly Group’s A Friend Of Series via Dead Oceans. To pre-order the album, click here. In their announcement, they also released two songs from the album, “Into Clouds” and “In a Cistern.” The songs are meditative, expansive and contemplative, and offer a rich example of the other tracks to come from Refuge. In addition to releasing the songs, they also shared a video that accompanies the two.

music.mxdwn.com
