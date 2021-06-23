Glynn County Police investigating reports of law enforcement impersonator

Glynn County, Ga. — Action News Jax, Robert Grant, is LIVE in Glynn County on FOX30 at 10

The Glynn County Police Department says it’s investigating reports of a bald, middle-aged man who drivers claim pulled them over pretending to be a law enforcement officer.

According to GCPD, the drivers claimed they were stopped by an unknown man who appeared to be a police officer. The agency says both events reportedly happened early in the morning in the early in the Touchstone Parkway area.

The drivers told police the suspect used a blue light possibly attached to their vehicle dash which compelled the drivers to stop.

In both cases, investigators say, the suspect was driving a dark color, possibly black, full size SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe or similar vehicle. The vehicle is believed to have some type of writing on the side.

Police say the suspect is described as a middle age white male, medium to large build, bald head, with a salt and pepper goatee style beard about an inch or so in length. He was described as wearing a dark blue or black polo shirt and khaki pants. The residents did not report seeing a weapon.

After the drivers stopped, investigators say the suspect asked for their license and did not provide a clear reason for the stop.

In each case, he left when a supervisor was requested. Police say the drivers did not report these events when they took place.

If anyone has information about this suspect or if you have had a similar encounter, please call Glynn County Police non-emergency number at (912)554-3645 or Silent Witness at (912)264-1333.

Glynn police are reminding drivers that if any vehicle with blue lights, marked or unmarked, tries to stop you, please turn on your hazards, wave to the vehicle and proceed to a safe well lighted location such as an open store. Additionally, if the vehicle is not clearly marked and you have a concern, immediately call 911 and advise them where you are, your vehicle description and then the description of the possible police vehicle.

©2021 Cox Media Group