Idaho State

Idaho man who drowned saving children in the Salmon River honored for heroism

KREM
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRIGGINS, Idaho — A Donnelly man who died after jumping into a fast-moving river to rescue his three young cousins has posthumously been awarded a medal for his heroism. Keawe Michael Pestana, 34, has been honored with the Carnegie Medal, which is given to people in the U.S. and Canada who "who risk their lives to an extraordinary degree saving or attempting to save the lives of others," according to the group. The medal is considered the highest civilian honor for heroism.

Riggins, ID
Idaho State
Idaho Crime & Safety
Idaho Government
Donnelly, ID
