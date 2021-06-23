Cancel
Shangri-La Hotels: Earn double GC Award Points on all stays Worldwide

By Patrick Sojka
Shangri-La Hotels is the next hotel chain to offer up a summer systemwide bonus. Golden Circle members who who register for the offer will earn double GC award points on all stays at any participating Shangri-La hotel or resort, Kerry hotel, JEN hotel and Traders hotels Worldwide. And if you...

BoardingArea

BoardingArea

ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/
