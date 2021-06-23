Shangri-La Hotels: Earn double GC Award Points on all stays Worldwide

After 10 nights at the Westin Nanea Ocean Villas at Kaanapali Beach, we had two nights remaining on our trip and the Westin was no longer available. After searching for accommodations, I noticed that the Hyatt Residence Club down the road had 2 Bedroom Ocean View Rooms available for 48,000 points per night. This seems like a lot of points, but when you break it down it’s actually 24,000 points per room since you are getting two rooms in one and the view is ridiculously beautiful. Nightly rates were north of $1600+tax for these rooms and they rarely are below $1000 per night even for the one bedroom. So if you value Hyatt points at 2 cents per point I was essentially redeeming $960 worth in points for a $1600+ per night room. It was an absolute no brainer in my book so I transferred 96,000 Ultimate Rewards points from each of our Chase accounts to make the two bookings. If you are interested, the Chase Sapphire Preferred has the best ever sign on bonus out there right now.