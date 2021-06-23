Cancel
Actor Michael B. Jordan to rename rum after cultural appropriation criticism

By Syndicated Content
wtaq.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORT OF SPAIN (Reuters) – “Black Panther” U.S. actor Michael B. Jordan said on Wednesday he would rename his recently launched rum, “J’Ouvert”, after nationals in the Caribbean accused him of cultural appropriation. J’Ouvert – which refers in Creole to the crack of dawn – is the name of the...

Food & DrinksPublic Radio International PRI

J'Ouvert rum: Cultural appropriation?

Host Marco Werman tells us that actor Michael B. Jordan (of Erik Killmonger fame from "Black Panther") has run into trouble with Trinidadians who think that J'Ouvert, his new brand of rum from Trinidad and Tobago, is cultural appropriation. Many were hoping the man who played Killmonger would not take the colonial path.
NBAenergy941.com

Michael B. Jordan Plans To Rename His Rum Brand Amid Controversy

Michael B. Jordan will be changing the name of his rum brand following criticism. Jordan took to social media on Tuesday night to apologize and make the announcement. Michael B. Jordan was being accused of cultural appropriation after the name of his rum brand is being called into question. A...
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Nicki Minaj Urges Michael B. Jordan To Rename His Rum Brand & He’s Already Apologizing

Actor Michael B. Jordan unveiled his J’Ouvert rum brand over the weekend and claims of cultural appropriation began to bubble on social media from the Caribbean community. Nicki Minaj, who was born in Trinidad and Tobago, took to Instagram on Tuesday (June 22) with a message for the superstar actor suggesting he change the name of his rum. J’Ouvert is a festival celebrating Caribbean culture that’s held annually in Trinidad, Tobago and Grenada during Carnival.
