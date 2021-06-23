Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Is Houston's Laremy Tunsil NFL's Top Offensive Tackle?

By Cole Thompson
Posted by 
TexansDaily
TexansDaily
 7 days ago

HOUSTON -- Offensive line has been a concern for the Houston Texans for the past five seasons. Since the arrival of Deshaun Watson, Houston has allowed at least 49 sacks or more each season.

The good news for the Texans? Left tackle Laremy Tunsil is still in Houston for the foreseeable future.

The franchise blindside protector returns to NRG Stadium as the one constant on the offensive line. Entering the season, he'll be instrumental in the hopeful rebuilding under center with Watson's time in Houston likely finish.

According to CBS Sports, Tunsil will enter the season as the sixth-best offensive tackle come Week 1.

Houston doesn't have a ton to hang its hat on as of late, but Tunsil is one player the Texans can look at as a building block. Yes, the club gave up a king's ransom to acquire him, but he's still one of the better blindside tackles that the league has to offer, particularly in pass-blocking sets. In that regard, he's still among the very best in the NFL at protecting the quarterback when he drops back to pass, which is particularly difficult in a Texans offense that has signal-callers moving around quite a bit off play-action and bootlegs. If he were to elevate his run-blocking ability a tick, we're talking about a top five, maybe even top three player on this list. While Houston may not be playing for an AFC South title anytime soon, that doesn't take away from Tunsil being among the very best at his position.

Overall, just missing out on the top-five isn't that demeaning when looking at the list. Baltimore's Ronnie Stanley, New Orleans' Terron Armstead, New Orleans' Ryan Ramczyk, San Francisco's Trent Williams and Green Bay's David Bakhtiari all finish ahead.

All five players graded higher in run blocking, with three of the four grading high in pass protection than Tunsil.

Tunsil finished last season allowing just two sacks and being penalized six times. During his first season with the Texans, he led the NFL with 18 penalties and allowing just three sacks.

In both seasons with Houston, Tunsil has made the Pro Bowl.

The Texans are coming off a 4-12 season in which they did not own a first or second-round pick. Without Watson, Houston is expected to trust the run game, an area where Tunsil was average amongst NFL tackles.

Houston will need its offensive line to raise its awareness for both Tyrod Taylor and potential new face of the team Davis Mills. First-year head coach David Culley will have to decide with four different players when it comes to stabilizing the trenches.

Tunsil though will be back as the face of the front line for 2021 and beyond.

Community Policy
TexansDaily

TexansDaily

Houston, TX
462
Followers
290
Post
294K+
Views
ABOUT

TexansDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Houston Texans

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Culley
Person
Trent Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Bowl#American Football#Laremy Tunsil Nfl#Top Offensive Tackle#Cbs Sports#Afc South#Davis Mills
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLhoustontexans.com

Laremy Tunsil a "gifted" part of Texans O-line | Daily Brew

In an offseason of change, the Texans offensive line has at least one player who's face will be familiar in 2021: Laremy Tunsil. The left tackle, who's been selected to the last two Pro Bowls, might see all four spots to the right of him featuring new starters this fall. But offensive line coach James Campen is thankful Tunsil is still holding things down on the left edge for Houston.
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Former Texans First-Round Pick Retires

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are talking about "meat-and-potatoes'' moves ... and those are already underway. ... Updated by the minute, our Texans 2021 NFL Free Agency Tracker will keep you up to date with everything happening at NRG Stadium. JUNE 4: KEVIN JOHNSON JOINS THE RETIREMENT PARTY: according to...
NFLTyler Morning Telegraph

More Mahomes baby photos

The cute photos of Sterling Skye Mahomes keep coming. Patrick Mahomes and his fiancée Brittany Matthews said they would share photos of their daughter when the time was right. Friday was that time. A photo shoot featuring Sterling, their 4-month-old daughter is being shared by the former Whitehouse residents. Patrick...
USA Today

Broncos OLB Von Miller snubbed on list of top NFL edge defenders

If Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller needs any extra motivation this offseason, pundits are certainly willing to provide it. Earlier this month, Pete Prisco of CBS Sports released his list of the top 100 players in the NFL, and Miller didn’t make the cut. Last year, Miller was ranked No. 21 on Prisco’s list.
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

New Texans QB Tyrod Taylor Excited To Embrace Starting Role

HOUSTON -- Tyrod Taylor knew his role with the Houston Texans when Nick Caserio offered him a contract last March. The Texans were in limbo with Deshaun Watson's status and did not have another quarterback on the roster. Watson now is sitting out of OTAs and is not expected to...
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

How Can Texans Avoid 'Worst NFL Team' Label?

Media outlets are seemingly obliged to use generic and broad terms and themes to summarize the potential of each NFL team as they enter a new season. Those terms and those theme can range from "rebuilding'' to "Super Bowl contenders'' to "loaded'' to "playoff hopefuls'' and the like. Oh, and...
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Texans Execs Reveal What They See In Rookie LB Wallow

One position the Houston Texans have completely stripped back and started to rebuild from scratch this offseason has been at linebacker. One of the newest additions was fifth-round rookie Garret Wallow out of TCU and in a recent video for the Texans, general manager Nick Caserio and assistant director of player personnel Matt Bazirgan both discussed Wallow and some of what they saw in the youngster.
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Texans RB Ingram Joins MLS Soccer Ownership Group

Houston Texans running back Mark Ingram appears to have one eye in the backfield and the other on the future with MLS side. The veteran Pro Bowler announced he has joined their ownership group as an investor of the D.C. United. "D.C. United are a club rich with tradition and...
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Love It Or Hate It, It's The Tyrod Taylor Show For The Texans

HOUSTON -- When David Culley was hired by the Houston Texans, Deshaun Watson made it clear he wanted. For weeks, Culley and the staff stood behind the 25-year-old, stating they would not trade him before the start of the 2021 season. In case you were wondering, Culley now has found...
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Where's Texans' David Culley Rank Among 32 NFL Coaches?

HOUSTON -- As the NFL calendar briefly slows down for a respite, it's time to rank the NFL head coaches across the board. It's also time to know "how'' the rankings are done, especially as it relates to Houston Texans' coach David Culley. Every coach is different. Some will remain...
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

New Texans QB Tyrod: A Starter And A Teacher

HOUSTON -- Tyrod Taylor knew his role with the Houston Texans when GM Nick Caserio offered him a contract last March. The Texans were in limbo with Deshaun Watson's status and did not have another quarterback on the roster. Watson now is sitting out of OTAs and is not expected...
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Houston Texans Narrowly Avoid 'Shut-Out' On List of NFL's Top 100 Players

The NFL is full of talent. And the debate about 'who's better than who' is constant, and a favorite among fans. About this time each year is when all the 'Top 100' lists start to appear, and all those so-called 'experts' attempt to justify their rankings. This past week CBS Sports' Pete Prisco revealed his Top 100 players for the 2021 season.
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Report: Texans Struggling To Sell Tickets

Finally, some good news (of sorts) for Houston Texans fans. If any of you were on the lookout for season tickets, you're in luck. This comes following a report by Jerome Solomon of the Houston Chronicle which suggests that the organization may be playing in front of a threadbare crowd in 2021.
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Which Texans DBs Rank Among NFL's Best?

Wrapping up their 2021 defensive positional rankings, Pro Football Focus has moved over to the defensive backs. Despite their defense being fresh off of a tough 4-12 season, PFF has named three Houston Texans defensive backs among the best at their respective position. First off is one of the longest-tenured...
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

How Tragically Low Are Expectations For Texans Offense?

A new season means a fresh start for every NFL team, something the Houston Texans will be looking forward to, given their 4-12 finish in the 2020 season. However, if Pro Football Focus is to be believed, then fans should get ready for a thoroughly sub-par offense in 2021. In...
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

New Texans RB Lindsay: Smallish Guy, ‘Grown-Man Strength’

HOUSTON -- Most running backs with multiple 1,000-yard seasons are viewed as gems in free agency. To some, that's not the case here with one of the newest Houston Texans. Then again, Phillip Lindsay has always been busy proving doubters wrong. Undrafted out of Colorado, the 5-foot-8 runner forced his...
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Texans Watch: GM Caserio ‘Plays QB’ at Practice

Once upon a time, Nick Caserio was a quarterback. And this week, once again, the new Houston Texans general manager is …. No, the Texans - desperate as they may have seemed when making offseason transactions in an effort to recover from their 4-12 record last season.- are not still recruiting possible replacements for their in-limbo star Deshaun Watson.
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Texans Nightmare Fuel: Titans Trade For Julio Jones

HOUSTON -- In the TV show, "The Twilight Zone," Rod Sterling would start every episode stating, “You’re about to enter another dimension." What dimension did the Houston Texans enter to enjoy the madness that’s to come in 2021?. The Tennessee Titans have acquired All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones from the...