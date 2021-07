You know all those people you see every single day whose names you might not know—the cashiers, baristas, servers, receptionists, and doormen? Well, if you know them, they definitely know you. When my husband and I owned a food business, we knew every single person who walked through that door more than once, even if they never said hello. Though they didn’t realize it, our regular customers created patterns that came to define each day. We knew when we could expect to see them, and we’d subconsciously prepare for the moment they’d walk in the door. People who work in the service industry show up in brief moments of your day, but for them, those brief moments make up the entire day.