Jeffersonville, VT – June 30, 2021: The Disc Golf Pro Tour (DGPT) is pleased to announce that they have finalized a new contract with ESPN for 2021 programming. The first event to be broadcast will be the Portland Open presented by Dynamic Discs and will air on ESPN2 as a 2-Hour event feature on August 4, 2021, at 8 PM ET. The Portland Open show is one of several events that will be broadcast by the ESPN family of networks in 2021, a slate that will include the Disc Golf Pro Tour Championship. Further information regarding the additional broadcasts will be released at a later date.