Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Elton John set to perform at Comerica Park in July 2022

(Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for dcp)

By Ashanti Lee Seabron

(DETROIT) On Wednesday, tour officials for Elton John's "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour announced that the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will be performing at Comerica Park on July 18, 2022, The Detroit News reports.

The tour will be John's first-ever concert at Comerica Park, and is part of a tour that will conclude with two dates at Los Angeles' Dodgers Stadium on Nov. 19 and 20.

The Comerica concert also occurs after his performance at Little Caesars Arena on Feb. 8 and 9.

Tickets for Elton John's "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour go on sale at 10 a.m. June 30 at Tigers.com/EltonJohn.