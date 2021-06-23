Get this Apple Watch alternative for less than a quarter of the price

If you are like me and just have to have all of the latest Apple gear, then your nightstand or desk may be somewhat of a nightmare. With the best iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and AirPods all needing to be topped off regularly, you need a charging dock like the Any Warphone 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand, which is on sale for a great price this Prime Day. For just $31, you can keep all the things juiced up with one cable. Your wallet — and your nightstand, will thank you.