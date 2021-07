With only a few weeks until Cleveland Browns training camp, the team’s official Twitter account posted a teaser of a reveal coming on the 24th of this month. The team’s training camp, along with 28 other teams, opens on July 27th so this reveal will come just days before the team gets together. The Browns will be breaking in a bunch of new players but, for the first time since the return in 1999, will have both their coaching staff and a great roster foundation returning from the previous year.