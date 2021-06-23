Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Researchers capture first clear view of bubble where stars are born

By Brian P. Dunleavy
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05w8GP_0adNLzvp00
The RCW 49 galactic nebula is one of the brightest star-forming regions in the Milky Way, with researchers saying they have created the clearest image to date of a stellar-wind driven bubble where stars are born. Photo courtesy of NASA/JPL-Caltec/E.Churchwell/University of Wisconsin

June 23 (UPI) -- Researchers at the University of Maryland have created the first high-resolution image of an expanding bubble of hot plasma and ionized gas in which stars are born, published as part of a study published Wednesday by the Astrophysical Journal.

The image revealed that a single, expanding bubble of warm gas surrounds the Westerlund 2 star cluster, one of the brightest, most massive star-forming regions in the Milky Way galaxy, the researchers said.

This contradicted the findings of earlier studies suggesting there may be two bubbles around the cluster, they said.

"When massive stars form, they blow off much stronger ejections of protons, electrons and atoms of heavy metal, compared to our sun," study co-author Maitraiyee Tiwari said in a press release.

"These ejections are called stellar winds, and extreme stellar winds are capable of blowing and shaping bubbles in the surrounding clouds of cold, dense gas," said Tiwari, a postdoctoral associate in astronomy at the University of Maryland in College Park.

She and her colleagues were able to measure the radius and mass of the bubble surrounding Westerlund 2, as well as the speed at which it is expanding.

For this study, Tiwari and her colleagues used data collected by the Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy telescope to analyze Westerlund 2.

They created a clearer picture of the bubble surrounding Westerlund 2 by measuring the radiation emitted from the cluster across the entire electromagnetic spectrum, from high-energy X-rays to low-energy radio waves.

Previous studies, with only radio and submillimeter wavelength data, had produced low-resolution images and did not clearly show the bubble or reveal how it expanded into the surrounding gas, according to the researchers.

Tiwari and her colleagues were also able to create a 3D view of the expanding stellar-wind bubble surrounding Westerlund 2.

In addition to finding a single, wind-driven bubble around Westerlund 2, the researchers found evidence of new stars forming in the shell region of the bubble,.

As the bubble expanded, it broke open on one side, releasing hot plasma and slowing expansion of the shell roughly a million years ago.

However, about 200,000 or 300,000 years ago, another bright star in Westerlund 2 evolved, and its energy re-invigorated the expansion of the Westerlund 2 shell.

The researchers said they will now apply the method to other bright star clusters and warm gas bubbles to better understand these star-forming regions of the galaxy, as part of a NASA-supported program called FEEDBACK.

"We saw that the expansion of the bubble surrounding Westerlund 2 was reaccelerated by winds from another very massive star, and that started the process of expansion and star formation all over again," Tiwari said.

"This suggests stars will continue to be born in this shell for a long time, but as this process goes on, the new stars will become less and less massive," she said.

Out-of-this-world images from space

Community Policy
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
134K+
Followers
35K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bubbles#Milky Way Galaxy#The Astrophysical Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
NASA
News Break
Science
Related
AstronomyPhys.org

What if the black hole at the center of the Milky Way is actually a mass of dark matter?

A team of researchers at the International Center for Relativistic Astrophysics has found evidence that suggests Sagittarius A* is not a massive black hole but is instead a mass of dark matter. In their paper published in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society: Letters, the group describes the evidence they found and how it has stood up to testing.
Astronomydailygalaxy.com

“It’s Just Not Possible” –Cassini Mission Discovered Something Astonishing on Saturn (Weekend Feature)

How does an entire planet change the speed of its rotation in 20 years? That’s the sort of change that takes hundreds of millions of years. Even more mysterious was the Cassini Mission’s detection of electromagnetic patterns that suggested that Saturn’s rotation is different in the northern and southern hemispheres. “For a long time, I assumed there was something wrong with the data interpretation,” said astrophysicist Duane Pontius. “It’s just not possible.”
AstronomyScience Focus

Astronomers peer into galactic bubbles where stars burst into life

In the constellation Carina, 20,000 light-years away from Earth, a dusty nebula bubbles like a boiling cauldron, and within the bubbles, new stars are born. One of these bubbles surrounds the star cluster Westerlund 2 within the nebula. Astronomers have used the SOFIA telescope to capture a high-resolution image of the bubble – an expanding region of hot, ionised gas, or plasma. The image has revealed that new stars are forming within the bubble’s shell.
AstronomyPosted by
The Independent

The black hole at the centre of the Milky Way may be something even more mysterious, scientists say

Scientists believe that there is a supermassive black hole at the middle of our Milky Way galaxy – but new research has suggested that something more mysterious could be in the centre.Sagittarius A*, the huge object at the centre of our galaxy with a mass of approximately four million suns, was always assumed to be a black hole by the movement of the stars around it.In 2014, however, that assumption was challenged as a gas cloud known as G2 came close to the black hole. Scientists expected the cloud to be destroyed by the huge gravitational forces of Sagittarius A*;...
Earth SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

Gigantic Antarctic Lake Suddenly Disappears in Monumental Vanishing Act

As the world gets warmer, staggering transformations are taking place in some of Earth's coldest locations – events that might go completely unnoticed by humans, were it not for our eyes in the sky. In a new study, satellite observations reveal one such stunning phenomenon: The sudden disappearance of a gigantic lake in Antarctica, which abruptly vanished from view during winter 2019. This was no small body of water, researchers report, with estimates the lake on Amery Ice Shelf in East Antarctica held some 600–750 million cubic meters (21–26 billion cubic feet) of water: more than all the water in Sydney Harbor,...
AstronomyPosted by
CNN

New type of supernova discovered by astronomers

Astronomers have discovered a new type of supernova, or star explosion, and it provides a new window into the violent life cycle of stars. The new research, focused on supernova 2018zd, confirms a prediction made by University of Tokyo astronomer Ken'ichi Nomoto more than 40 years ago.
Astronomysciencecodex.com

The final dance of mixed neutron star-black hole pairs

Gravitational wave detectors have observed a new type of cataclysmic event in the cosmos: the merger of a neutron star with a black hole. The phenomenon was detected twice in January 2020. Several hypotheses could explain the existence of such mixed pairs. Further observations will be needed in order to...
AstronomyPosted by
BGR.com

A unique solar explosion has scientists stunned and excited

The Sun is one of the big reasons why we’re all here today. Without it, life likely wouldn’t have taken root on Earth — or, at the very least, the type of life that covers our planet today simply wouldn’t have been possible. That said, there’s still a lot we don’t know about our star and, more importantly, the threats that it may pose when it starts to throw its tantrums. Now, a very interesting stellar explosion has given researchers a glimpse at the underlying mechanisms that power the Sun’s frequent eruptions. Stellar outbursts are common. These events present themselves as...
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Nightside Radio Could Help Reveal Details of Exoplanets in Distant Solar Systems

Rice team enhances models that will detect magnetospheres in distant solar systems. We can’t detect them yet, but radio signals from distant solar systems could provide valuable information about the characteristics of their planets. A paper by Rice University scientists describes a way to better determine which exoplanets are most...
AstronomyPhys.org

Unique exoplanet photobombs Cheops satellite study of nearby star system

While exploring two exoplanets in a bright nearby star system, ESA's exoplanet-hunting Cheops satellite has unexpectedly spotted the system's third known planet crossing the face of the star. This transit reveals exciting details about a rare planet "with no known equivalent," say the researchers. The discovery is one of the...
AstronomyPosted by
SlashGear

A mysterious comet is entering our solar system for the first time

Every now and then, astronomers discover something in the cosmos that has never been seen before. Such was the case recently when scientists discovered a new object which has only recently been confirmed to be a comet. The new comet is called Bernardinelli-Bernstein, and astronomers investigating the object have determined it has an orbit that takes 5.5 million years to complete.
AstronomyScience Daily

Astronomers have identified a white dwarf so massive that it might collapse

Maunakea and Haleakala, Hawai'i -- Astronomers have discovered the smallest and most massive white dwarf ever seen. The smoldering cinder, which formed when two less massive white dwarfs merged, is heavy, "packing a mass greater than that of our Sun into a body about the size of our Moon," says Ilaria Caiazzo, the Sherman Fairchild Postdoctoral Scholar Research Associate in Theoretical Astrophysics at Caltech and lead author of the new study appearing in the July 1 issue of the journal Nature. "It may seem counterintuitive, but smaller white dwarfs happen to be more massive. This is due to the fact that white dwarfs lack the nuclear burning that keep up normal stars against their own self gravity, and their size is instead regulated by quantum mechanics."
AstronomySand Hills Express

“Pac-Man” black holes spotted eating neutron stars for first time

In what could be a considered a celestial version of “Pac-Man,” scientists have detected black holes gobbling up neutron stars — marking the observation of collisions between the two most extreme objects in the universe for the very first time. And the hefty feasts occurred one billion years ago. Within...
AstronomyPhys.org

'There may not be a conflict after all' in expanding universe debate

Our universe is expanding, but our two main ways to measure how fast this expansion is happening have resulted in different answers. For the past decade, astrophysicists have been gradually dividing into two camps: one that believes that the difference is significant, and another that thinks it could be due to errors in measurement.
AstronomyPhys.org

The discovery of a new type of supernova illuminates a medieval mystery

A worldwide team led by UC Santa Barbara scientists at Las Cumbres Observatory has discovered the first convincing evidence for a new type of stellar explosion—an electron-capture supernova. While they have been theorized for 40 years, real-world examples have been elusive. They are thought to arise from the explosions of massive super-asymptotic giant branch (SAGB) stars, for which there has also been scant evidence. The discovery, published in Nature Astronomy, also sheds new light on the thousand-year mystery of the supernova from A.D. 1054 that was visible all over the world in the daytime, before eventually becoming the Crab Nebula.