It’s about time lawmakers focus on pregnant women beyond the abortion debate. Here’s a bill that would do that.

Does the Democratic Party represent the will of the people? Not always — and certainly not when it comes to abortion. People support stricter abortion laws than Roe v. Wade and the court system allow. While banning elective abortion after 20 weeks is the earliest ban any court has upheld in the United States, it turns out the public supports banning elective abortion much earlier than that. Generally, people don’t think abortion should be legal after the first trimester, according to a poll the Associated Press released last week. It showed that 65% generally oppose second-trimester abortions, while 80% generally oppose third-trimester abortions.