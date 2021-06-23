Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

It’s about time lawmakers focus on pregnant women beyond the abortion debate. Here’s a bill that would do that.

By Columnist
Washington Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePoliticians rarely think about pregnant women outside of the abortion debate. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) hopes to change that. Fortenberry has been working on a new bill, the Care for Her Act, which would make caring for a pregnant woman and meeting her needs the centerpiece of public policy. The soon-to-be-introduced legislation would do this by establishing a “commitment of care for the journey of life,” Fortenberry told me in a recent interview. He added that it would create an “opportunity for our solidarity” with women with unexpected pregnancies.

www.washingtonpost.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Fortenberry
Person
Barney Frank
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pregnant Women#Abortion Debate#Abortion Law#Motherhood#Americans#Republicans#Democrats#The Democratic Party#Democratic#Gop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Women's HealthUnion Leader

Letter: Abortion ban hysterics are demagoguery

To the Editor: I feel that I must speak up regarding Jeanne Shaheen’s hysterics regarding the ban on later-term abortions, a rider to the state budget bill. It is so sad that this admittedly delicate yet contentious issue is such a political football. We are talking about taking the life of an innocent unborn child.
Women's HealthPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

When it comes to abortion, Democrats oppose democracy

Does the Democratic Party represent the will of the people? Not always — and certainly not when it comes to abortion. People support stricter abortion laws than Roe v. Wade and the court system allow. While banning elective abortion after 20 weeks is the earliest ban any court has upheld in the United States, it turns out the public supports banning elective abortion much earlier than that. Generally, people don’t think abortion should be legal after the first trimester, according to a poll the Associated Press released last week. It showed that 65% generally oppose second-trimester abortions, while 80% generally oppose third-trimester abortions.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Pelosi extends remote voting as pandemic wanes

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Monday she is extending rules that allow remote voting and virtual hearings until Aug. 17. Special rules set to expire July 3 allow lawmakers to vote by proxy, meaning they don’t have to show up in Congress but can assign another lawmaker to vote on their behalf instead.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Bill Cassidy: My wife says roads and bridges are 'a woman's problem' because women are 'doing the shopping'

Sen. Bill Cassidy says his wife would support the new bipartisan infrastructure proposal because roads and bridges are a "woman's problem." The Louisiana Republican, an architect of the bipartisan infrastructure deal negotiated by 21 senators and championed by President Joe Biden, said his wife viewed access to adequate transportation as a "woman's problem" because women are often the household members who are "taking children to schools or doing the shopping."
Congress & CourtsInternational Business Times

US Lawmakers In Marathon Debate On Big Tech Regulation Bills

US lawmakers debated into the night Wednesday over details of legislation aimed at curbing the power of Big Tech firms with a sweeping reform of antitrust laws. House Judiciary Committee members clashed over a series of bills with potentially massive implications for large online platforms and consumers who use them.
Harrisburg, PAThe Herald

Abortion bill moves toward Gov. Wolf's desk

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Senate Health and Human Services Committee approved legislation Monday that would ban abortions prompted by a Down syndrome diagnosis. The measure has already passed the state House. Gov. Tom Wolf has vetoed a similar bill in the past and has made clear he will veto this bill if it gets to his desk.
Washington StateAxios

Washington's latest surprise medical bill debate

Washington's latest health care brawl is over wonky questions about how last year's law banning surprise medical bills will now actually be implemented by the Biden administration. Why it matters: Billions of dollars are at stake — either for providers or for patients and employers. The big picture: Last year's...
Los Angeles, CAspectrumnews1.com

Rep. Chu reintroduces women’s rights bill ahead of SCOTUS abortion case

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The issue of abortion is front and center again in Congress, following the Supreme Court's announcement that it will hear a major challenge to abortion rights this fall. The Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing Wednesday on legislation that would establish the legal right to abortion in all 50 states under federal law, no matter what the court decides.
Politicsspectrumnews1.com

Out Wisconsin lawmakers push for the passage of LGBTQ+ protections bill

WASHINGTON — Pride Month wrapped with a push for the passage of a LGBTQ+ civil rights bill in limbo in the split senate. It’s a familiar story: a groundswell of support builds for federal action to address a problem, lawmakers front a bill promising to do just that, and then it fails to make it to the president’s desk.
Arkansas StateNewport Plain Talk

Arkansas governor signs abortion ban into law

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson signed a bill into law Tuesday, March 9, banning abortions in Arkansas except in medical emergencies, which only allows the procedure to save the life of the mother. The legislation will take effect in 90 days after the majority-Republican Legislature adjourns this year’s session. Gov. Hutchinson,...
Ohio StatePosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

‘Not Our Ohio:’ Reproductive rights advocates call for DeWine vetoes of health measures

Leaders of reproductive rights groups and abortion-providing health clinics say some of the most dangerous provisions of the Ohio budget survived revisions by both the House and Senate. Joining with existing laws that exclude abortion clinics from receiving state funding, the budget passed late Monday night includes provisions to restrict ambulatory surgical facility physicians, a […] The post ‘Not Our Ohio:’ Reproductive rights advocates call for DeWine vetoes of health measures appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Congress & CourtsPasadena Star-News

Federal health policy shouldn’t be left to the courts

The U.S. Supreme Court has created the federal health care rules in force today. It has usurped the role of Congress and done so disingenuously. Earlier this month, the court turned aside a challenge brought by 18 states to the Affordable Care Act (“ACA” or “Obamacare”). Their constitutional claim turned on whether Congress could compel individuals to buy health insurance. Under the constitution’s interstate commerce clause, Congress can regulate the insurance market; but the court’s 5-to-4 decision upholding the ACA in 2012, held that requiring individuals to buy insurance went beyond mere regulation.