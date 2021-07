Winterhawks' 21-22 slate announced

Portland opens 68-game season on Oct. 1, plays first home game Oct. 2; faces U.S. Division foes 12 times apiece.

The Portland Winterhawks' 2021-22 Western Hockey League schedule features 68 games, all against Western Conference teams.

The season begins Friday, Oct. 1 with a game at Kennewick, Washington. The home opener is Saturday, Oct. 2 against Seattle.

The Winterhawks will face each of their U.S. Division rivals 12 times and each B.C. Division club four times. The season starts and ends a couple of weeks later than it has traditionally, reflecting a later start for the NHL.

Portland's longest road trip is six games Oct. 29 through Nov. 13. That is followed by a 10-game home stand (nearly a third of the home games) Nov. 19 through Dec. 14.

Season tickets and 20-game plans are on sale. Single-game tickets and smaller packages will go on sale later. Ticket information is available by calling 503-236-4295.

OCTOBER

Friday, Oct. 1 at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2 vs. SEATTLE, 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 8 at Everett, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9 at Seattle, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 10 vs. SPOKANE, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 16 vs. TRI-CITY, 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 22 vs. EVERETT, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23 vs. EVERETT, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 27 vs. VICTORIA, Time TBA

Friday, Oct. 29 at Everett, 7:05 p.m.

NOVEMBER

Wednesday, Nov. 3 at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 5 at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 6 at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 12 at Seattle, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13 at Tri-City, 6:05 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 19 vs. KELOWNA, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20 vs. KELOWNA, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 24 vs. VANCOUVER, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 26 vs. KAMLOOPS, 4 p.m.

DECEMBER

Wednesday, Dec. 1 vs. PRINCE GEORGE, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 4 vs. VICTORIA, 6 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 5 vs. EVERETT, 5 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 10 vs. SPOKANE, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 11 vs. SPOKANE, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 14 vs. EVERETT, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 17 at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 18 at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 28 vs. TRI-CITY, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 29 at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 31 vs. SEATTLE, Time TBA

JANUARY

Saturday, Jan. 1 at Everett, 4:05 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 7 at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 8 at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 9 at Vancouver, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 12 vs. KAMLOOPS, 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 14 at Seattle, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 15 vs. TRI-CITY, 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 21 at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 22 vs. SEATTLE, 6 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 23 vs. SPOKANE, 5 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 28 vs. PRINCE GEORGE, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 29 at Seattle, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 30 vs. TRI-CITY, 5 p.m.

FEBRUARY

Friday, Feb. 4 at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 5 at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 9 vs. SPOKANE, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 11 at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 12 at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 15 at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18 at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19 vs. SEATTLE, 6 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 20 vs. SPOKANE, 5 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 25 at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 26 at Prince George, 7 p.m.

MARCH

Wednesday, March 2 vs. EVERETT, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 4 at Everett, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 5 vs. TRI-CITY, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, March 8 at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, March 9 at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, March 11 at Seattle, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday, March 12 vs. VANCOUVER, 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 19 at Seattle, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 20 vs. SEATTLE, 5 p.m.

Friday, March 25 vs. TRI-CITY, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 26 at Everett, 6:05 p.m.

Wednesday, March 30 vs. EVERETT, 7 p.m.

APRIL

Friday, April 1 at Everett, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, April 2 vs. SEATTLE, 6 p.m.

