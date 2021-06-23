#FreeBritney: The Best Britney Spears Merch To Say “FU” To Her Conservatorship
Britney Spears is scheduled to speak in court today regarding her conservatorship. That means it’s time for us, the fans, to support her now more than ever. For those of you that don’t know, Britney hasn’t been in charge of both her personal life and finances for the past 13 years. Everything has been running and dictated by her father, Jamie Spears, since the singer suffered mental health-related issues in 2008. The conservatorship covers pretty much all aspects of Britney’s life including her financial, medical and even personal decisions. It’s an extremely unique situation, as conservators usually oversee the affairs of seniors or people with severe mental disabilities.spy.com