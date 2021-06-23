Business News Update: Sunlan Lighting

Suggested reading brought to you by Sunlan Lighting: Sunlan Windows, from a boarded up old building to a LEGO Star Wars window

In 1990, I bought a boarded up old building on Mississippi Avenue. A street where all the widows were either covered with boards or had heavy bars over them. I dislike bars or boards on windows; I started to remove boards from some of the upper widows. The drug dealers broke two uncovered windows that night.

I painted large murals on all my warehouse windows, put bars up on the inside of my office windows, then created a child-friendly window for the neighborhood children in those windows. I changed the display monthly so the children had a new window to enjoy monthly.

Fast forward to today. All windows are open with displays. June, July, and August are the LEGO Star Wars windows. The big window is filled with Dennis Newell's Legos built when he was a child with his father and brother. As an adult, he rediscovered the joy of building Legos. John O'Malley created the two small windows with his Lego creations and collections.

The rest of the year the windows change monthly. Some of the window are my personal collections, others are created by guest artists. Come enjoy our windows, then come in to see our light bulbs. We also have parts for you to create or repair your own light fixtures.

Sunlan Lighting

3901 N. Mississippi Ave., Portland, OR 97227

503-281-0453

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

www.sunlanlighting.com

SHOP LOCAL. SUPPORT LOCAL BUSINESS!

