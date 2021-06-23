Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Business News Update: Sunlan Lighting

By Suggested Reading from Sunlan Lighting Inc.
Posted by 
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qyzik_0adNLD0J00 Suggested reading brought to you by Sunlan Lighting: Sunlan Windows, from a boarded up old building to a LEGO Star Wars window

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Czex_0adNLD0J00

In 1990, I bought a boarded up old building on Mississippi Avenue. A street where all the widows were either covered with boards or had heavy bars over them. I dislike bars or boards on windows; I started to remove boards from some of the upper widows. The drug dealers broke two uncovered windows that night.

I painted large murals on all my warehouse windows, put bars up on the inside of my office windows, then created a child-friendly window for the neighborhood children in those windows. I changed the display monthly so the children had a new window to enjoy monthly.

Fast forward to today. All windows are open with displays. June, July, and August are the LEGO Star Wars windows. The big window is filled with Dennis Newell's Legos built when he was a child with his father and brother. As an adult, he rediscovered the joy of building Legos. John O'Malley created the two small windows with his Lego creations and collections.

The rest of the year the windows change monthly. Some of the window are my personal collections, others are created by guest artists. Come enjoy our windows, then come in to see our light bulbs. We also have parts for you to create or repair your own light fixtures.

Sunlan Lighting

3901 N. Mississippi Ave., Portland, OR 97227

503-281-0453

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

www.sunlanlighting.com

SHOP LOCAL. SUPPORT LOCAL BUSINESS!

Business News Updates are brought to you by the Pamplin Media Group and paid for by local businesses. To have your story shared with our readers please contact your Pamplin Media Group advertising representative or call 503-684-0360

{loadposition sub-article-02}
Community Policy
Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego, OR
143
Followers
812
Post
73K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake Oswego Review is considered Lake Oswego’s best source for local news. The Review offers the most read newspaper, website and social media following in town.

 http://www.lakeoswegoreview.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Business
Local
Oregon Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lego Group#Lego Star Wars#Advertising#Windows#Light Bulbs#Sunlan Lighting#Legos#Business News Updates#The Pamplin Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lego
News Break
Economy
Related
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Back to work in downtown Portland? Not so fast

Staff will need coaxing with perks, benefits, safety and culture to come back to their Portland office, especially in a trash-strewn downtown. In a Zoom meeting Wednesday June 30, a panel of Portland Business Alliance members discussed the return to in-person work. The focus was on white collar or office work, everything that can be done remotely by phone and computer from customer service to executive management. All the speakers cautioned that they are hearing that few people want to go back to being 100 percent in the office, five days a week. The subject was...
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Back to work? Not so fast

Staff will need coaxing with perks, benefits, safety and culture to come back to the Portland office, especially in trash-strewn downtown. In a Zoom meeting Wednesday June 30, a panel of Portland Business Alliance members discussed the return to in-person work. The focus was on white collar or office work, everything that can be done remotely by phone and computer from customer service to executive management.
Washington County, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Leave fireworks out of Fourth of July plans, firefighters urge

Firefighters and agencies across Washington County are begging you not to light fireworks this year.Planning on lighting fireworks this Independence Day? You may want to reconsider. Fire departments and elected officials are begging, pleading and urging residents to not light fireworks this Fourth of July, citing the danger given recent extreme weather. Triple-digital temperatures in the Pacific Northwest this week, along with a statewide drought, have made the likelihood of fireworks related fires rise dramatically. Fireworks on the Fourth of July are a time-honored tradition for thousands of Oregonians, but some local cities are banning the practice, out of...
Milwaukie, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Milwaukie Museum grounds to host JuggleMania

Rhys Thomas will perform two free shows; historical society's exhibits to remain openOn July 10, JuggleMania's Rhys Thomas will perform two shows at 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. on the back lawn of Milwaukie Museum, 3737 S.E. Adams St. Milwaukie Historical Society spokesperson Greg "Frank" Hemer said that Thomas is highly respected in the juggling world. A resident of Oregon, Thomas has performed for the International Jugglers Association, the European Juggling Convention in Denmark and the Daidogei Street Performers' World Cup in Japan. Hemer said the Milwaukie Museum will be open before, during and after the performances to create a "fun filled day for all." Facemasks are required inside Milwaukie Museum, but not on the lawn. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs. Admission is free, but Hemer said attendees should feel free to "tip" the performer. Check out JuggleMania.com to learn more about the artist. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Portland parks closes outdoor pools Monday

UPDATE: Portland Parks & Recreation says the heat threatens its staff and the public.Portland Parks & Recreation closed all eight of its outdoor pools on Monday, June 28 because of the heat. "Portland Parks & Recreation (PP&R) must close outdoor pools to protect staff and guests from severe heat on Monday, June 28. PP&R understands this is disappointing news as our community navigates through an unprecedented heatwave and suggests Portlanders visit cooling centers and County Libraries to avoid excessive heat," the parks bureau said on its website. According to the bureau, the outdoor pools anticipates reopening the pools Tuesday, but...
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

It's back! Blues fest returns to waterfront - South Waterfront

Waterfront Blues Festival takes up residence at Zidell Yards in 2021, and music also goes out live on radio and web.Huge crowds on the banks of the Willamette River and people listening to musicians on multiple stages will again be part of Portland's biggest summertime event, the Waterfront Blues Festival. Make plans for 2022 at Waterfront Park. For now, the Waterfront Blues Festival remains on the banks of the Willamette River, just a bit upriver at The Lot at Zidell Yards at South Waterfront, and it'll include one big stage of music and 600 spectators nightly, Thursday, July 1, through...
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

ER bed shortage 'critical' as Portland heat hospitalizes 500

The Oregon Health Authority reports more than 500 hospitalizations or urgent care visits in the Portland area.State officials implored the public to avoid unnecessary emergency rooms trips as the system strained to accommodate more than 500 people sickened by this week's infernal conditions. The Oregon Health Authority reported 506 heat related emergency room and urgent care admissions since June 25 in the Portland metro region. Nearly half of the visits were reported Monday, June 28 — when a record-shattering 116-degree temperature required 251 to seek medical care. Officials say they are now scrambling to manage a...
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Bits & Pieces: Chamber Music Northwest's Summer Festival begins

Other items include Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Jimmie Herrod on 'AGT' and Feast Portland.Chamber Music Northwest The 2021 Summer Festival put on by Chamber Music Northwest begins Thursday, July 1, at Reed College. It's the 51st annual festival, and it's four weeks of live musical programming and an at-home series. There'll be 17 events with limited seating at Reed College's Kaul Auditorium, and two free outdoor concerts. The At-Home Festival begins July 15 with produced recordings of the 2021 concerts and continues through Aug. 31. Opening night features the East Coast Chamber Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. July 1 (as well as July...