How LISC, Enterprise Hope to Bring More Capital to Developers of Color

Nineteen interdisciplinary design companies and leaders in the field have banded together to launch an initiative to create a more diverse community and offer opportunities. Kickstarted by the Herman Miller Group and codeveloped by the company’s senior vice president of strategic projects Mary Stevens and Caroline Baumann, the former director of the Cooper-Hewitt Smithsonian National Design Museum, the Diversity in Design Collaborative aims to accomplish just what its name suggests — tackling systemic issues around diversity in the design industry. Having joined forces with Stevens a year ago to develop the plan, Baumann admired that Stevens was focused on making change. Collectively, the group is “united by design, the common belief of design’s power to change and the critical role that diversity plays in creating innovation and strong business for the future,” Baumann said. “It’s an incredible group and everyone is just rolling up their sleeves, working really hard” and is intent on driving cultural change.