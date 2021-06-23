Cancel
How LISC, Enterprise Hope to Bring More Capital to Developers of Color

By Miriam Axel-Lute
shelterforce.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompanies like Netflix, Twitter, and others have pledged millions in new financing for affordable housing, small businesses, and other community development projects to advance racial equity. Much of that money is flowing to LISC (Local Initiatives Support Corp.) and Enterprise Community Partners. In this piece, we look at how they are using those and other funds to try to improve the racial equity outcomes of affordable housing investment.

