Khloe Kardashian Spotted for the First Time Since Tristan Thompson Breakup

By Cydney Contreras
E! News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson: What Went Wrong This Time?. Khloe Kardashian is keeping her head held high after her latest breakup from Tristan Thompson. In her first sighting since splitting from the basketball player, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stepped out with 3-year-old daughter True Thompson on Monday, June 21. The mother-daughter duo were photographed in the Los Angeles, where Khloe was spotted without the large diamond ring that has been a wardrobe staple in recent months.

