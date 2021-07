It’s been a long time since we’ve had a real hailstorm down here where I live now. Oh, we’ve had some little pea-sized bits bounce around out on the deck now and then, but nothing like the recent hailstorms I’ve seen on the news in the midwest, and more specifically my beloved home state of Iowa. The complete destruction of some of the fields that were shown in news pictures and short video clips were hard to watch, difficult to imagine how the hearts dropped when the farmers looked out over that devastation and saw the ruined crops. That kind of hailstorm I haven’t seen in decades.