A Beachy Oyster Bar is Headed to Suwanee

A new seafood joint is headed to Atlanta. Seaside Oyster Bar is slated to open in September, at 3890 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road in Suwanee. The new restaurant comes from TMT Concepts, the group behind Tequila Mama Taqueria, which is just around the corner from the new Seaside Oyster Bar. In June, the new space, formerly Friends Suwanee Grill, officially got a paint job — a white brick exterior with the words “Seaside Oyster Bar” and “EST. 2021” painted in navy blue with a sea-green shadow across the front of the building.