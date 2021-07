The UMass iCons Program invites nominations of UMass faculty for its iCons Teaching Fellowship. The iCons Teaching Fellows are selected to teach one iCons course for two to three years and receive professional development funding for the duration of the fellowship. Faculty may be nominated for the iCons Teaching Fellowship by current iCons students, by their departmental head or chair, by colleagues or by self-nomination. Nominated instructors will be notified with additional information about the fellowship.