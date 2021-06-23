Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Inside Wendy Williams' Lavish Life

By Brandy Robidoux
Posted by 
The List
The List
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wendy Williams is known for her larger-than-life personality, and that seeps intro every aspect of her existence. She's built her hosting career around controversial moments, celebrity feuds, and public drama. However, she's one of the few celebs who can push boundaries and still command respect. Her show, "The Wendy Williams Show," has been airing since 2008. With each episode, she conducts celebrity interviews, gives fashion advice, and shares her unsolicited opinion on a slew of chosen "hot topics." Ironically, she became the hot topic of Hollywood in 2020 when she filed for divorce from her long-time husband Kevin Hunter.

www.thelist.com
Community Policy
The List

The List

55K+
Followers
17K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wendy Williams
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Kevin Hunter
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Manolo Blahnik
Person
Adrienne Bailon
Person
Jimmy Choo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhattan#Nightclubs#Velvet Ropes#The Los Angeles Times#Us Weekly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Wendy Williams describes the burdens of appearing on The Masked Singer

“From the time you land, they throw a burlap sack over you and shuttle you off to the hotel,” Williams told Seth Meyers. “You cannot be seen. You can’t shop. You can’t go out with friends. You can’t do anything in between doing it. And all you can do is sit in your hotel room. Like, literally, they won’t even let you order room service because the room service person might recognize you as being who you are." Williams had to rely on friends as she was holed up in her hotel for a whole week. But it “seemed like a month,” she added.
Celebrities940wfaw.com

Wendy Williams Recalls Interviewing Halle Berry In 2012

Wendy Williams has revealed that her interview with Halle Berry back in 2012 was so great that she didnt wash her boobs for two weeks. During an interview with Don Lemon, she explained, “By the end of the conversation, she flicked my boob and winked at me. I didn’t wash that boob for two weeks.” She continued, “I was so scared to meet her. When she walked into the room, everyone stopped. She looked directly at me and smiled, and I smiled back. Suddenly, I wasn’t scared. But suddenly, I felt like, ‘I’m going to ask her anything I want.’ And she said, ‘Wendy, girl, you can ask me whatever.’ And I did.”
RelationshipsAceShowbiz

Wendy Williams Asks Gary Owen Out for Dinner Amid His Divorce From Kenya Duke

Stopping by 'The Wendy Williams Show', the comedian also claps back at his estranged wife's claim that he's a deadbeat dad to their three children, insisting they're 'adults.'. AceShowbiz - Wendy Williams is single and ready to mingle following her split from Mike Esterman. When Gary Owen, who is currently in divorce process with his estranged wife Kenya Duke, stopped by her show on Thursday, June 10, the TV personality didn't miss her chance to shoot her shot with the comedian.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Gary Owen Catches Heat From Wife Kenya Duke Over Wendy Williams Interview

The interview between Wendy Williams and Gary Owen didn't sit well with his estranged wife. For months, Owen and Kenya Duke have been engaged in a bitter divorce that has mostly played out on her Instagram page. For the first time, Owen spoke about his split from Kenya following their 17-year marriage. The couple has been together for 23 years and according to Owen, like many relationships, it just came to an end.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Wendy Williams Has Been in the Showbiz Industry for 3 Decades — 10 Facts about the TV Show Host

Renowned talk show host Wendy Williams has been working in the entertainment business for three decades. Here's a rundown of 10 facts about her that you may not know yet. Veteran television personality Wendy Williams gained prominence as a radio DJ and personality. But she further cemented her reputation as the host of her eponymous show, "The Wendy Williams Show."
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Wendy Williams Claims Da Brat Hit On Her, Rapper Shuts Her Down

Just one day after Karlie Redd threatened to expose her, Wendy Williams is stirring the pot with Da Brat. The famed talk show host knows how to create a bit of drama with her revelations, and earlier today, Williams did just that when she was visited by Da Brat. The So So Def music icon sat down for a virtual interview with Williams and during their chat, Wendy claimed there was a time when Da Brat made a pass at her.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Karlie Redd Suggests She Has Video Of Wendy Williams Doing Drugs In An NYC Club

Her often messy antic have caused celebrities to surface with threats, but Wendy Williams may have crossed the line for Karlie Redd. Recently, Karlie and Lamar Odom got the rumor mill running after they were captured together at various events. There was gossip that they were in a relationship or Odom was joining the cast of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, but in the end, he stated that they were just friends.
CelebritiesPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Wendy Williams Say’s Da Brat Tried It, Da Brat Say’s She A Lie

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Da Brat was to go on The Wendy Williams Show to promote her new show “Brat Loves Judy”, when Wendy Williams told her studio audience that Da Brat tat tat tat tried to shoot her shot at Wendy Williams then added she was the reason that Da Brat came out of the closet. Da Brat had to get Wendy Williams together had to tell to the same studio audience that she was a lie when the truth would do.
Florida StateRadar Online.com

Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Works At A Barbershop In Florida, Enjoying Modest Life With His Former Mistress Years After Splitting From Talk Show Host

Wendy Williams' ex-husband Kevin Hunter is living a less glamorous life two years after his marriage with the talk show host exploded. The Sun broke the story, Kevin is currently living in a community in Coral Gables, Florida. Article continues below advertisement. He shares a home with Sharina Hudson, the...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Press

Wendy Williams wishes 'death' on Britney Spears' father after conservatorship drama

Wendy Williams has wished “death” on Britney Spears’ father after the singer opened up on her life under conservatorship. The 56-year-old talk show host previously defended Jamie Spears when she described him as a “good man”, but has now taken back her kind words after hearing Britney speak in court this week about her “traumatising” experience under her conservatorship.
Los Angeles, CAfoxwilmington.com

Wendy Williams under fire for saying ‘death to’ Britney Spears’ parents after singer’s court testimony

Wendy Williams is in hot water after she wished death upon Britney Spears‘ parents Jamie and Lynne on the heels of the singer’s court testimony about her conservatorship. During Thursday’s episode of “The Wendy Williams Show,” the talk show host waged support for Britney, who told a Los Angeles Superior Court judge on Wednesday that her conservators, including her father, have blocked her from removing an IUD, forced her to go to rehab and to take lithium.
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Watch: Spice Performs ‘Go Down Deh’ On Wendy Williams [Video]

Spice is blazing the promotional trail in support of her latest hit single ‘Go Down Deh’ and the Wendy Williams Show was her latest stop. The Queen of Dancehall was joined by fellow Jamaican royals Shaggy and Sean Paul, and together they delivered a rousing rendition of the jam – which is lifted from the star’s forthcoming album ‘TEN’ (due July 30).
New York City, NYHollywood Life

Wendy Williams, 56, Heads To Work In Short Shorts After Hanging With Ray J In NYC

Wendy Williams took a stroll to her talk show studio in NYC on June 29, just days after she enjoyed a fun weekend outing with BFF Ray J in the Big Apple. Wendy Williams is back on her work grind after spending a fun weekend with her bestie Ray J. The 56-year-old talk show host was seen heading to work at her The Wendy Williams Show studio in New York City on the morning of Tuesday, June 29. Wendy dressed appropriately for the incoming heat wave on the East Coast with Daisy Dukes shorts, though she also wore a light black sweatshirt. She finished off her look with a black mask and white sneakers, which matched her heavy white purse.
Orange County, CAnewsbrig.com

Wendy Williams tells Cynthia Bailey she should be fired from ‘RHOA’

Never one to hold her tongue, Wendy Williams told “Real Housewives of Atlanta” vet Cynthia Bailey that she should be let go from the Bravo hit. With rumors swirling of a Season 14 cast shakeup similar to that of “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” Williams told the model beauty that she should be the one to give up her peach.