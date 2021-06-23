Cancel
Jim Bakker Cures Himself of $156,000 in 'Silver Solution' Settlement

By Jenna Jones
RFT (Riverfront Times)
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs all fairy tales go, the villain must pay. The RFT’s own 2020 Villain of the Year, televangelist Jim Bakker, has agreed to pay $156,000 in restitution to settle a lawsuit that accused Bakker of falsely claiming Silver Solution, a health supplement, was a cure for COVID-19. Bakker is also...

www.riverfronttimes.com
Missouri Statethemissouritimes.com

Missouri attorney general recoups $156K in restitution, settles case against Jim Bakker, Morningside Church

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt today announced that his office has recovered $156,000 and obtained a consent judgment against Jim Bakker and Morningside Church Productions. The Missouri Attorney General’s Office filed suit against Bakker and Morningside Church Productions back in March of 2020 for marketing “silver solution” as a potential cure for the Coronavirus.
LawCourthouse News Service

Televangelist to Pay $156,000 to Settle Case Over Fake Covid Cure

GALENA, Mo. (CN) — Televangelist Jim Bakker and his Morningside Church will pay $156,000 in restitution to Missouri customers who bought the preacher’s Silver Solution product after he claimed it was a cure for Covid-19 on his national TV show. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced the settlement Wednesday morning,...
