Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Council Members Francisco Moya and Adrienne Adams Both Poised to Win Re-election

jacksonheightspost.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIncumbent Council Members Francisco Moya and Adrienne Adams are both poised to win their bids for re-election. Moya and Adams both finished with more than 50 percent of in-person votes Tuesday— the margin needed to win a race outright in the city’s new ranked-choice voting system. Moya earned 52.16 percent...

jacksonheightspost.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Holden
Person
Francisco Moya
Person
Adrienne Adams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Term Limits#Jamaica#Incumbent Council#Boe#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Palestine, TXHerald-Press

City council certifies election

Steve Presley handed his gavel over to Palestine’s new mayor, District 5 Councilmember Dana Goolsby, during the city council meeting Monday. The council approved a canvass of the votes from a manual recount of the June 12 mayoral runoff election. Goolsby recused herself while the vote totals between she and Mitchell Jordan were considered. The election was certified and Goolsby was sworn in.
New York City, NYdailyjournal.net

Error mars vote count in NYC mayoral primary

NEW YORK — The Democratic primary for mayor of New York City was thrown into a state of confusion Tuesday when election officials retracted their latest report on the vote count after realizing it had been corrupted by test data never cleared from a computer system. The bungle was a...
New York City, NYthechiefleader.com

Board of Elections Glitch Creates Erroneous Count in Mayor's Race

A failure by the city Board of Elections to remove sample-ballot images from its voting software program threw the Democratic mayoral primary into a state of confusion when what it described as "approximately 135,000 additional records" were counted in a June 29 tabulation that showed Kathryn Garcia sharply cutting into the sizable lead of front-runner Eric Adams.
New York City, NYNY Daily News

NYC Council poised to have a majority of women members

Women are poised to take over the New York City Council. As the city Board of Elections continues to sift through mail-in ballots and sort out ranked-choice voting from last Tuesday’s primary election, more than half of the open Council seats are leaning toward women candidates. The results aren’t final yet, but if they hold it would represent a significant shift in the makeup of the city’s legislative body.
New York City, NYqueenseagle.com

Council member continues fight against RCV post-election

As New York City waits for the highly anticipated results of the 2021 primary elections, City Councilmember I. Daneek Miller has renewed his call to get rid of ranked-choice voting. “For now, the cumbersome process of waiting for the results of a ranked choice voting election has begun,” Miller said....
New York City, NYcityandstateny.com

City Council poised to make strides in gender diversity

The 21 in ’21 movement, it turns out, may have been too modest a goal. As results from the first round of ranked-choice voting poured in, at least 22 women appeared likely to win their New York City Council primaries and are heavily favored to win as Democrats in November’s general election. That would exceed the goal set by the 21 in ’21 campaign to elect this year 21 women to the City Council, a body that has historically failed to reflect the gender diversity of New York City.
Loveland, CO1310kfka.com

Olson Running For Loveland Council Re-Election

Steve Olson has represented Loveland’s southernmost ward on the City Council for four years, creating and voting on policy through what he called “constitutional conservatism.”Now, the career Navy veteran and accountant is eyeing another term on the council, saying he wants to double down on some of the priorities that he ran on in 2017, such as public safety.
Valier, MTcutbankpioneerpress.com

Wunderlich, Kirkbride & Janelle Nelson seek re-election to Valier Town Council

Incumbents filed for three of the four positions in the Town of Valier’s upcoming Municipal Election. According to Pondera County Clerk and Recorder Kody Farkell, the filing deadline for Mayor, two four-year term seats on the Town Council and one two-year position was Monday, June 21. Incumbent Mayor Glenn Wunderlich...
New York City, NYRepublic

Eric Adams’ lead shrinks in NYC Democratic mayoral primary

NEW YORK — Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams appeared to lose much of his lead in the Democratic primary for mayor of New York City after the first round of ranked choice tabulation was released Tuesday, sowing new seeds of uncertainty into an unpredictable contest. Adams, a former police captain...
Avalon, NJCape May County Herald

Outgoing Avalon Council Members Honored

AVALON - Avalon thanked longtime council members Nancy Hudanich and James Deever for their service to the community during the June 23 council meeting. According to a release, both were presented proclamations from Mayor Martin Pagliughi for their service. Hundanich and Deever did not seek reelection in May. The Council's...
Volant, PANew Castle News

Volant council poised for turnover with newcomers on ballot

Volant's already shaky borough government appears headed for an overhaul, with the potential election in November of three new council members and a new mayor. Volant’s current borough government appears to be on auto-pilot — the council hasn't formally met since April, with monthly meetings in May and June canceled due to a lack of quorum.
Dearborn, MIArab American News

Incumbent Leslie Herrick seeking re-election to Dearborn City Council

DEARBORN — Leslie Herrick is looking to retain her seat on the City Council. “I am running for re-election to the Dearborn City Council because I’m eager to continue the work I began four years ago when I was first elected by listening to residents, addressing their concerns, delivering first-class services and improving transparency to increase public understanding of city operations and how residents can get involved,” she said. “My team is campaigning across the city to make sure all residents feel heard and their issues are addressed. I am fortunate to have a large and diverse team supporting me, helping us knock on thousands of doors and earn the endorsement of leading community organizations. We are running a people-centered campaign, connecting with voters and strengthening relationships with community leaders as we focus on our goal of building Dearborn’s future together.”
Pickens County, GAPickens County Progress

New elections board members appointed

Pickens County Board of Elections Chair Josh Tippens. At their June meeting, Pickens County commissioners appointed five members to the Pickens Board of Elections, with those positions to go into effect July 1. The new appointments came after state legislators made changes to the way board members are selected. Earlier...
Presidential Electionyovenice.com

Venice Neighborhood Council Election Results

Check back next week for more coverage of the 2021 Venice Neighborhood Council election when the official results are published. Figures below as of June 8, 2021. President: James Murez (949 votes) Vice President: Daffodil Tyminski (1,151 votes) Secretary: Melissa Diner (1,130 votes) Treasurer: Andrea Boccaletti (967 votes) Chair of...