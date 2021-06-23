Council Members Francisco Moya and Adrienne Adams Both Poised to Win Re-election

DEARBORN — Leslie Herrick is looking to retain her seat on the City Council. “I am running for re-election to the Dearborn City Council because I’m eager to continue the work I began four years ago when I was first elected by listening to residents, addressing their concerns, delivering first-class services and improving transparency to increase public understanding of city operations and how residents can get involved,” she said. “My team is campaigning across the city to make sure all residents feel heard and their issues are addressed. I am fortunate to have a large and diverse team supporting me, helping us knock on thousands of doors and earn the endorsement of leading community organizations. We are running a people-centered campaign, connecting with voters and strengthening relationships with community leaders as we focus on our goal of building Dearborn’s future together.”