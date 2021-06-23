Cancel
In break with Trump, House GOP forms group on climate change

By MATTHEW DALY
Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON -- Utah Rep. John Curtis says he's tired of hearing that Republicans - his party colleagues - don't care about climate change or slowing global warming. A former Provo mayor who has served in Congress since 2017, Curtis says Republicans can push for serious climate solutions while holding fast to conservative values. To prove the point, he has formed the Conservative Climate Caucus, an all-GOP group aimed at educating fellow Republicans on climate change and advancing market-based policies to counter the Green New Deal and other Democratic proposals.

