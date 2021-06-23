DOJ says Scappoose senior center leadership is failing

Audit of the Scappoose Community and Senior Center identifies wide range of management issues

An Oregon Department of Justice review of the Scappoose Community and Senior Center has identified a laundry list of issues with the nonprofit's finances and governance.

Money raised for the center through bingo events was unaccounted for; financial records and board meeting minutes were frequently missing or riddled with errors; decisions were made without a board quorum; and the marriage of the center's director and board president wasn't adequately addressed, the DOJ audit found.

Director Julie Stephens and board president James Jeffery, who married in 2020, did not respond to requests for comment.

Two former board members who declined to be named said that they had not been contacted by the DOJ, but they confirmed the issues identified in the audit.

"Unless the board of directors undertakes substantial and tangible reforms, the Department will consider taking further legal action," the DOJ civil enforcement investigators wrote.

The Scappoose Community and Senior Center's "failure to be transparent and responsive to its members has undermined the organization's ability to fulfill its mission by damaging its reputation and standing in the community," the investigators wrote, citing past Spotlight reporting on public concerns at the center, and declining membership numbers.

The board has failed to fulfill its duties, including creating a budget and regularly reviewing financial statements, the audit found.

One former board member said they left because over time, they came to believe that with the way things were run, there was no hope of making real improvements for seniors — and they didn't want to be associated with what was happening.

"I hope they shut it down, unfortunately, because it's no longer serving our seniors," another former board member said.

Over a two-year period, Stephens collected $4,226 from bingo sessions but never deposited the funds in the center's bank accounts. Stephens told investigators she sometimes used the bingo revenue as "petty cash" but did not provide investigators with documentation of how the money was used.

There were almost $9,000 in unexplained cash withdrawals from the center's bank accounts over a nearly five-year period.

Additionally, Stephens hasn't accounted for between $1,400 and $2,800 in bingo revenue, the investigators wrote, but the exact dollar amount is unknown because Stephens didn't record the revenue from each session, despite being legally required to do so.

Stephens received an $8,400 per year raise in 2018, but board minutes don't show any vote to approve the pay increase. Stephens took advances against her upcoming paychecks on 18 occasions in the past five years, despite those loans being prohibited by state statute.

But on many other occasions, Stephens' paychecks were delayed or were smaller than intended because there wasn't enough money in the bank. The DOJ estimated Stephens is owed $17,000 in back wages accrued since late 2020.

Members have repeatedly voiced concerns with the lack of transparency from Stephens and Jeffery.

According to the DOJ report, members had requested copies of meeting minutes, bylaws, or a membership list, but "these requests appeared, for the most part, to have been ignored or met with hostility by the executive director and/or board members."

Former board members told the DOJ that Stephens and Jeffery made "derogatory and abusive comments" to board members.

Over a nearly six-year period during which the board bylaws required monthly meetings, most minutes provided to the DOJ failed to address the bare minimum requirements for meeting minutes, such as including who attended the meeting and who voted "yes," "no" or abstained from voting on board actions.

Former board members told the DOJ that the board president routinely changed the minutes prepared by the secretary and made unilateral decisions about what to include on the agenda.

The center did not provide all the minutes to the DOJ; some were provided by members through an attorney. The records that the center did provide were "completely disorganized and difficult to decipher," the DOJ found.

The nonprofit's board of directors has repeatedly made decisions without public involvement or a quorum of board members.

In 2018, the board reportedly voted to close the kitchen, which provided congregate meals in the dining room and prepared Meals on Wheels, without any input from members. The minutes from that meeting were only hand-scribbled notes with no mention of the kitchen discussion or vote.

The decisions made without a quorum included significant, controversial changes to the center, including a March 2018 name change from Scappoose Senior Center to Scappoose Community Center. The name change had only been mentioned once before, in October 2017 hand-written meeting minutes: "name change?? new name for center." After pushback from the community, the board eventually allowed center membership to vote on the name change.

Center members approved changing the name to the Scappoose Community and Senior Center, but Stephens changed the last word to "Citizens" instead of "Center."

"While likely a clerical error, the error reflects a lack of concern with corporate formalities and member rights," the DOJ report stated.

Most of the center's accounting has been done by Stephens, who "has a history of inadequate recordkeeping" and made several errors or omissions on previous IRS forms required for nonprofits, the audit reported.

Earlier this year, Stephens told auditors that bank statements and the center's accounting software hadn't been reconciled for 1.5 years.

Inadequate accounting has cost the center money. As of June 7, the center was still accruing fees with the IRS and DOJ for overdue forms.

The center has overdrawn its bank accounts dozens of times, accumulating $2,211 in overdraft fees, according to the audit.

There have been discrepancies between the center's bank statements and what was reported to the IRS in recent years, by upwards of $4,000. Supporters of the center have given donations for specific maintenance projects, but the center's accounting shows no effort to ensure those funds are only used for approved projects, the audit added.

The DOJ has requested the board respond by July 30 with a list of steps it will take to comply with Oregon law and a discussion of Stephens' performance as director and bingo manager.