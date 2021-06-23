Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salt Lake City, UT

Worker used master key to enter woman's room before assaulting her, police say

By Jeff Tavss
Posted by 
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29xRE8_0adNJcnw00

An employee at a Salt Lake City motel was arrested and charged with assaulting a woman after using a master key to enter her room.

READ: Layton man arrested on child pornography charges

Chester Nevayaktewa, 53, was charged Wednesday with one count of felony rape, two counts of forcible sexual abuse and one count of burglary.

According to the probable cause statement, a woman told police that on June 17, Nevayaktewa, a maintenance worker at the Allstar Travel Inn, used his master key to enter her room while she was sleeping.

Once in the room, Nevayaktewa allegedly assaulted the woman despite being told to leave multiple times. Each time he was asked to leave the room, Nevayaktewa refused.

READ: Woman stabs man in parking lot of Roy Police Department

The woman told police that that the air conditioner in her room was broken earlier in the day, forcing her to prop open her door. Nevayaktewa asked if the woman needed a fan, to which she said no. However, Nevayaktewa returned later that night to bring a fan and proceeded to assault the woman as she slept in bed with her young son, the charges say.

Nevayaktewa was previously convicted of sexual battery in Roosevelt and also has an criminal history in California, leading prosecutors to request he be held without bail.

Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Layton, UT
Roy, UT
Crime & Safety
City
Salt Lake City, UT
State
California State
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
City
Roy, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Sexual Abuse#Police#Master Key#Roy Police Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related