Madison County, IL

Road Closures Beginning Friday, June 25 - I-70/270/55 In Madison County

RiverBender.com
 7 days ago
TROY – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced a 21-day complete closure of westbound I-70 between the westbound I-70/270 split and the merge with southbound I-55, beginning on Friday, June 25, 2021, weather permitting. This section of roadway will be completely closed to traffic for the 21 days starting at 6:00 pm. The detour route for this closure is as follows: From I-70 westbound to northbound IL 4 to westbound IL 143 to southbound I-55 to southbound I-55/70 Westbound Continue Reading

