Lafayette woman arrested following domestic incident involving a child in Scott

A Lafayette woman was arrested Wedesday at a local hotel following a domestic incident involving one of her children.

The Scott Police Department says they was called out to a residence in the 1400 block of Westgate Road on Wednesday, June 23 for a disturbance.

Officers say the caller stated that a subject identified as 28-year-old Briana Roy of Lafayette had come to the residence and allegedly pushed her way through the doorway causing injury to the caller. During the

incident, Roy had allegedly demanded money from the caller and when she was denied, picked up a gaming console and smashed the front glass door.

Roy's children, who police say had been removed from her home by the court, were also in the residence as the incident was taking place. After the damage, Roy allegedly grabbed one of the children and forced him into an awaiting cab. The cab driver drove Roy and the child to a hotel in Lafayette where, police say, she exited the vehicle and left the child with the cab driver.

Police were able to track the drop off location of Roy and safely take the child back into custody. The child was then returned to a guardian.

Roy was located and taken into custody by Lafayette Police Department after Scott Police Department confirmed she was still at the hotel. Roy was transported to Lafayette Parish Correctional Center where she was booked for Domestic Abuse Battery-Child Endangerment, Home Invasion, and Interference with the Custody of a Child.

Bonds was set at $55,000.

