Stow police carry torch, raise money for Special Olympics

The Stow Police Department hit the ground running Wednesday morning, raising money for the Special Olympics during the 40th anniversary of the Law Enforcement Torch Run.

A group of 14 members of the Stow Police Department were escorted along Darrow Road, carrying the torch for the fundraising run.

Stow Police Department

The Stow Police Department said it is currently the top fundraiser in the state for the Law Enforcement Torch Run, which each year raises money to support Special Olympic athletes in Ohio.

To date, the Law Enforcement Torch Run has raised more than $904 million for the Special Olympics.

Donations for the cause are still being accepted. To learn more, click here .

