UAB: COVID’s highly contagious variants pose serious health threat even to those with immunity

By Donna Cope
Alabama NewsCenter
 7 days ago
As the days grow warmer and sunnier, many Alabamians seem to have pushed away all concerns about COVID-19. However, the disease still lingers. Indeed, COVID-19’s most highly contagious forms – the Delta, Gamma and Beta variants – are in Alabama, said Dr. Paul Goepfert, professor in UAB’s Division of Infectious Diseases. As of June 22, UAB Hospital is treating seven patients for active COVID-19 infections, its smallest number of COVID-19-positive patients since March 22, 2020. Another 19 patients were admitted earlier for COVID-19 and, while not showing active infections, require in-hospital care.

Navigating COVID-19 for Those with Weakened Immune Systems

In May, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said it was okay for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to stop wearing a mask in most situations. But for people living with cancer, rheumatoid arthritis or other autoimmune conditions, those who have received an organ transplant, and others who are considered immunocompromised, it might not be that simple.
The high costs of the world’s colossally unequal COVID-19 immunization rates

In the race between infection and injection, injection has lost. Public health experts estimate that approximately 70% of the world’s 7.9 billion people must be fully vaccinated to end the COVID-19 pandemic. As of June 21, 2021, 10.04% of the global population had been fully vaccinated, nearly all of them in rich countries.
Highly contagious Delta coronavirus variant spreading fast in California

LOS ANGELES — Delta is now the variant of the coronavirus identified third most often in California, according to new data — underscoring that the variant is highly contagious, a danger to people who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19. The Delta variant now makes up 14.5% of California coronavirus cases analyzed so far in June, up from 4.7% in May, when it was the fourth-most-identified variant in California, according to data released by the California Department of Public Health.
Highly Contagious Delta Variant​ Could Cause Next COVID-19 Wave: 'This Virus Will Still Find You'

Whether it's airports, NBA games, or concerts, crowds are gathering across the nation as Americans start a return to pre-pandemic life. But with just 45% of Americans fully vaccinated and only 16 states that have fully vaccinated more than half of their populations, health experts are worried about the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant. It is 60% more contagious than the Alpha variant discovered in the U.K., which was the last variant of major concern, according to infectious disease expert Michael Osterholm.
COVID-19-mRNA vaccine induces good immune response against coronavirus variants

A new Finnish study shows that 180 health care workers who had received two doses of the Pfizer and Biontech vaccine have very good antibody responses against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The immune response was as strong against the alpha variant (formerly the UK variant) but was somewhat decreased against the beta variant (formerly the South Africa variant).
UAB: Delta variant of COVID-19 is in Alabama

Tuesday, UAB Hospital addressed the delta COVID-19 variant, saying they expect the delta variant to become dominant in Alabama within a few months. The Delta variant is more infectious than many other strains of COVID-19 and has been ravaging other parts of the world, most notably in India. So far,...
The symptoms of the Delta variant appear to differ from traditional COVID symptoms. Here's what to look out for

We’ve been living in a COVID world for more than 18 months now. At the outset of the pandemic, government agencies and health authorities scrambled to inform people on how to identify symptoms of the virus. But as the virus has evolved, it seems the most common symptoms have changed too. Emerging data suggest people infected with the Delta variant — the variant behind most of Australia’s current cases and highly prevalent around the world — are experiencing symptoms different to those we commonly associated with COVID earlier in the pandemic. ...
Virus Experts Warn New Delta Variant Is "Serious Threat"

As the new Delta variant, first identified last year in India, continues to spread around the world, it is becoming increasingly clear that the COVID-19 pandemic still isn't over—despite vaccinated efforts. Now, experts are concerned that due to the number of people who aren't vaccinated, the virus will continue to spread. Read on to hear the warnings of top experts—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Highly contagious Delta variant is in Arizona; health experts say numbers could surge

PHOENIX - The threat of the Delta variant has some health officials rethinking COVID-19 measures, even among vaccinated people. A new study suggests vaccines like those from Moderna and Pfizer provide long-lasting immunity, but citing the dangers of the Delta variant, the World Health Organization says vaccinated people should continue to wear masks consistently in public spaces where social distancing is not an option.