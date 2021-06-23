UAB: COVID’s highly contagious variants pose serious health threat even to those with immunity
As the days grow warmer and sunnier, many Alabamians seem to have pushed away all concerns about COVID-19. However, the disease still lingers. Indeed, COVID-19’s most highly contagious forms – the Delta, Gamma and Beta variants – are in Alabama, said Dr. Paul Goepfert, professor in UAB’s Division of Infectious Diseases. As of June 22, UAB Hospital is treating seven patients for active COVID-19 infections, its smallest number of COVID-19-positive patients since March 22, 2020. Another 19 patients were admitted earlier for COVID-19 and, while not showing active infections, require in-hospital care.rss.alabamanewscenter.com