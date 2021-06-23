Wolfgang Puck mistook Ariana Grande for random student when she asked him to go to a karaoke bar

The celebrity chef asked Ariana Grande and friends if they had IDs (Getty Images for The Recording A)

With the years of cooking for the stars under his belt, you’d have thought celebrity chef, Wolfgang Puck, would be familiar with one of the world’s biggest singers.

Apparently not.

Ariana Grande dined at one of Puck’s famous restaurants with her husband, Dalton Gomez, and friends. Located in Hotel Bel-Air, the chef - who’s currently promoting his upcoming Disney+ documentary, Wolfgang - told Insider that he believed Grande and friends were high school diners, celebrating a day off from class.

The celebrity chef assumed Grande and co were school kids (Getty Images)

Puck said, “You know, every day I make new memories,”

“The last one was last week. There was a table of young people — girls and boys and everybody — and I talked to them; I thought that maybe they were in school or in college or whatever.”

Puck told Insider that he made a comment along the lines of, “Oh, no school today, you are all out celebrating,” before asking them if they had ID - he was convinced they were underage. He added, “They were drinking, too!”

As the chef walked away, a waiter ran after him to let him know the ‘diners’ wanted a photo with him.

He said, “So I go back — you know, I’m always polite, people like a picture — and then they said, ‘Oh, this is Ariana Grande, she wants to take you to a karaoke place and sing!’ I said, ‘Well, I think I’d take her in the kitchen and teach her how to cook probably before [I’d do karaoke].’”

A fun story, and after all the years of mingling with celebs we’re sure he’s got plenty more. Viewers of his new documentary, which streams from Friday, will get a look into the early days of his Los Angeles restaurant, Spago, and how it became a hotspot for famous people.