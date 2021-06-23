30th year is here; day three Corky Kell Classic spring previews
Day three of the four-day, 11 game slate brings us to two locations: Gainesville and North Cobb High School. Friday’s slate of games begins with Gainesville taking on Johns Creek on Aug. 20 at 5:30 p.m at Gainesville’s Bobby Gruhn Field. Both programs finished last season with records hovering around .500 and suffered losses in the Round of 32, cutting their individual seasons short. This year, both teams will look to take another step towards making a deeper playoff run.www.scoreatl.com