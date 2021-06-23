Durbin Calls On His Senate Colleagues To Support Judicial Nominations Of Candace Jackson-akiwumi & Deborah Boardman
WASHINGTON – In a speech on the Senate floor, U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today called on his colleagues to support two judicial nominees who are being considered on the Senate floor this week: Candace Jackson-Akiwumi, nominated to the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals; and Judge Deborah Boardman, nominated to the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland. “Ms. Candace Jackson-Akiwumi spent ten years as a federal public Continue Readingwww.riverbender.com