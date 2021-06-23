Cancel
Canfield, OH

Mercy Health opens outpatient care facility in Canfield

By Brandon Koziol
WFMJ.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMercy Health is expanding its services to Canfield to help free up space at its Boardman hospital and provide better access to care. The healthcare system has renovated a building at 4147 Westford Drive to create an outpatient care facility. It will be used for procedures that are usually done same day. Spokesperson Jonathon Fauvie says this is typically less costly for the patients since the procedures are not done in a hospital setting.

