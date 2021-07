24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that “while the risk is still on the downside, downward momentum has not improved by much and a break of the major support at 1.3790 is unlikely”. Our view was not wrong as GBP dropped to 1.3799 before rebounding. Despite the rebound, we see chance for GBP to dip below 1.3790. That said, major support at 1.3750 is not expected to come into the picture. Resistance is at 1.3850 followed by 1.3870.”