Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Bicyclette

By Kat Hong
Posted by 
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Listen, we don’t always want to eat French food that tastes like it’s been surgically injected with five to six sticks of butter by Julia Child herself. But when we do, we know we'll be heading to Bicyclette. Run by the Los Angeles power duo behind République, this cozy, subterranean spot in the old Sotto space in Beverlywood is a traditional French bistro in every sense of the word. Unlike their other restaurants, the focus here is on French home-style cooking; simple, heavy dishes like caramelized onion tarte tatin, crusty baguettes topped with sardines, and beef short ribs served with golden potato mousseline that are so tender, you can slice through them with a butter knife. However, no meal is complete without their escargots en croute – baked in a buttery, flaky pastry crust (which our server instructed us to delicately cut into, before flipping upside down and letting the escargot and its garlic/parsley/butter juices soak through it), it’s exactly what we want to be eating when my cooler, more-cultured alter ego takes over my body and demands nourishment.

www.theinfatuation.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
438
Followers
2K+
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julia Child
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French Food#French Bistro#Restaurants#Cooking#Food Drink#R Publique#Sotto
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesAllrecipes.com

8 of Grandma's Best Recipes That We Still Love Today

We all know that grandmothers put a little extra love into their cooking, along with some secret ingredients that somehow perform a magic trick. While these recipes seem too tasty to be old timey, grandma knows best when it comes to the classics, and these recipes need zero renovation. Watch the video above and scroll below for eight of grandma's best recipes that we still love today.
Food & DrinksPosted by
FIRST For Women

This Simple Hack Will Make Corn on the Cob Even Juicier and Sweeter

Many of us look forward to fresh corn on the cob this time of the year. You can grill it alongside other veggies, like zucchini and peppers, but sometimes prepping and cleaning the barbecue can feel like a whole ordeal. When we want a simpler option, we opt for boiling it on the stovetop. It may not sound as tasty, but these tips will make your boiled corn even juicier and sweeter than on the grill — all you need is milk and butter!
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

We Tasted 5 Chain Restaurants' Fries and These Are the Best

There are two food items I could eat every day and never get sick of—peanut butter and potatoes (respectively). You can blame the latter on my Irish roots. Growing up, almost every dinner involved spuds in some form. Mashed potatoes, smashed potatoes, roasted potatoes, and baked potatoes—I love them all. But, I'd be lying if I said all potatoes were created equally because they're not. This is especially true when it comes to French fries.
Recipeseatwell101.com

Creamy Broccoli Salad with Bacon

Creamy Broccoli Salad with Bacon – If you are trying to eat healthily and looking for something new, try this delicious broccoli salad! Crisp raw broccoli is tossed with bacon, red onion, cheddar, and a creamy yogurt-mayo-mustard dressing. This broccoli salad recipe is naturally gluten-free and low carb. So simple and ultra-delicious – Enjoy!
Recipeseatwell101.com

15 Creamy Pasta Recipes for Comforting Dinners

Creamy Pasta Recipes – Cheese, cream and butter, these mouthwatering, creamy pasta recipes have everything you need for a comforting dinner! From Instant Pot creamy chicken pasta to cheesy sausage pasta, we’ve got you covered with these ultra creamy pasta recipes. Enjoy!. Creamy Pasta Recipes: 15 Creamy Pasta Recipes for...
RecipesPosted by
Simplemost

This Blueberry Cobbler Dump Cake Recipe Is So Easy To Make

Nothing can compare to a homemade dessert. But during the summer, the idea of spending a lot of time in the kitchen doesn’t exactly sound appealing, so easy desserts with simple ingredients are the way to go. And if a recipe can add some fresh fruit that is in season, then the dessert is a home run.
RecipesPosted by
Simplemost

Stuffed Zucchini Is A Low-Carb Dinner That’s Still Filling And Indulgent

We all know getting more vegetables in our regular diet is important for good health. Yet, finding creative and tasty ways to boost our veggie intake can sometimes feel like a chore. Whether it’s convincing your kids to eat more vegetables or even yourself, the trick is often finding tempting recipes that make the vegetables more than a bland side dish thrown on the plate.
Recipesjamiesfeast.com

Mushrooms Stuffed with Bacon and Spinach

Little nuggets of bacon with chopped spinach, garlic, and crisp, golden breadcrumbs make a delicious stuffing for oven-baked mushrooms. They can be served straight from the oven, or prepared ahead of them and served at room temperature. Ideal for the holidays, these mushrooms stuffed with bacon and spinach are so delicious that your family will love them! Here is the recipe:
Recipesleitesculinaria.com

Cilantro Peanut Chutney

Adapted from Chetna Makan | Chetna’s 30-Minute Indian | Mitchell Beazley, 2021. I have shared a coriander chutney recipe in every cookbook that I’ve written. This clearly illustrates how big a fan I am of this simple yet powerful little chutney and also that there are many different ways of making it. I have a small bowl of this chutney in the refrigerator at all times, and you’ll be surprised how amazingly well it goes with absolutely anything you are eating.–Chetna Makan.
Recipeswinemag.com

A Croatian Lobster Pasta Recipe

The enticing combination of homemade pasta and delicate lobster in fresh tomato sauce is a staple at seaside restaurants along Croatia’s Dalmatian Coast and its multitude of islands. Chef Špiro Pavlić created this version for Vinaria, the restaurant at Saints Hills Winery on the Pelješac Peninsula, a finger of land...
Recipesprincesspinkygirl.com

Zucchini Noodles

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Learn how to make zucchini noodles (aka zoodles)! Zucchini noodles are a healthy, low-carb dinner option that’s so easy to make. Top them with your favorite pasta sauce, veggies, or protein and you’ve got the perfect tasty weeknight meal!
Recipesvegnews.com

Herbed Vegan Tofu Ricotta

Top toast, stuff inside pasta shells, or use this super simple ricotta from virtual vegan cooking class Compassionate Cuisine as an herby dip at your summertime backyard gatherings. What you need:. 1 (14-ounce) package firm tofu, drained, rinsed, and pressed. ¼ cup nutritional yeast. 1 tablespoon onion powder. 1 tablespoon...
Recipesleitesculinaria.com

Lemon Ginger Chicken

Lemon ginger chicken has that spicy-tangy flavor that we love. Wilted greens and roasted shallots finish off the dish with a tasty boost. Make sure to spoon a little extra sauce over your rice, it might be the best part. Adapted from Uyen Luu | Vietnamese | Hardie Grant, 2021.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Joan

If you’re in Shoreditch and on the hunt for somewhere to eat an affordable brunch or drink many, many glasses of rosé, then Joan has got your back. An exposed brick meets velvet booths situation, it’s a great shout if you’re looking for a last-minute date night option in the area or somewhere to have a boozy brunch ft. flatbreads and plenty of avocado. None of the food here will change your life, but they make a great mezcal cocktail and everything on their Mediterranean-leaning brunch menu is pretty affordable so you don’t need to worry about dropping half your rent on something you won’t remember after your second bloody mary. When the weather is behaving, their pavement terrace is a lovely place to be but for peak flirtatious schmoozing opt for pizzetta and palomas in one of their velvet corner booths. For the East End night owls, know that this place is open until midnight all week long, so it’s perfect for ‘one last drink’.
Recipesrecipetineats.com

Ottolenghi’s Green Bean Salad

This is a bewitching green salad from Yotam Ottolenghi’s wildly popular cookbook Jerusalem. It’s a bean salad brought to life with an earthy dressing of crispy garlic, capers, coriander and cumin, and freshened with a handful of chervil, tarragon and some lemon zest. It’s a unique Mediterranean-hopping salad that’s buzzing with flavour!
Recipesnotentirelyaverage.com

Honey Whipped Ricotta Crostini With Peaches And Prosciutto

Enjoy summer fruits and the goodness bestowed by Mother Nature and assemble Honey Whipped Ricotta Crostini With Peaches And Prosciutto. All images and text ©Jenny DeRemer for Not Entirely Average, LLC. What Are Some Good Crostini Toppings?. Anything that is fresh and local and includes a combination of slightly sweet...
RecipesWinchester Sun

Condley: Savory onion-crusted chicken

2/3 cup Hellmann’s or Best Foods Real Mayonnaise. 8 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves (about 2 lbs.) Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Combine Lipton Recipe Secrets Onion Soup Mix with bread crumbs in shallow dish; set aside. Toss chicken with Hellmann’s or Best Foods Real Mayonnaise in medium bowl, then...
Recipeseatwell101.com

15-Minute Lemon Garlic Butter Steak with Spinach

Lemon Garlic Butter Steak and Spinach – Tons of flavor and so easy to make! Delicious juicy marinated steak and spinach cook up together in one pan for a quick low carb dinner you’ll be crazy about. The steak marinade tenderizes the meat for amazing tender pieces of beef and the lemon garlic butter sauce is simply divine. Enjoy!
RecipesBon Appétit

Cantaloupe With Spicy Bacon-Cashew Crumble

Juicy melon with a salty-sweet crunchy topping makes for a low-effort but universally crowd-pleasing summer appetizer. “My mother has been making this dish since I was a young kid,” says the cookbook author Leela Punyaratabandhu. “It’s inspired by the Italian classic, prosciutto e melone, and an elegant and old-school Thai appetizer in which watermelon is paired with a sweet, salty, sandy crumble. You won’t find cantaloupe paired with spicy bacon-cashew crumble anywhere in Thailand, but this was one of my after-school snacks and, to this day, one of my favorite things to serve when I entertain guests.” Swap any melon for the cantaloupe—as long as it’s ripe, it will be delicious—and don’t serve it straight out of the fridge, because very cold melon will solidify the residual bacon fat in the crumble. Serve it with Leela’s summery menu for Grilled Pork Shoulder Steaks With Green Pepper Relish, Khao Niao (Thai Sticky Rice), Cucumber, Tomato, and Green Bean Salad, Grilled Scallops With Peach Sweet Chili Sauce, and Lime-Lemongrass Slushies.
RecipesBon Appétit

Charred Eggplant With Spicy Tomato Sauce and Peanuts

This spicy sauce, based on the chile-based Thai condiment nam prik, uses charred tomatoes to add smoke, which complements the eggplant’s silky texture. Pick an eggplant that feels light and airy (it likely has fewer seeds and more flesh, which means maximum creaminess); you can score the cut sides before placing on the grill to decrease the cooking time. —Rachel Gurjar.

Comments / 0

Community Policy