Illinois State

Illinois man dies during hike in Grand Canyon National Park

By Associated Press
Posted by 
KGUN 9 On Your Side
KGUN 9 On Your Side
 7 days ago
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say an Illinois man has died during a hike in Grand Canyon National Park.

They say 60-year-old William Smith of Oswego was hiking out of the canyon Tuesday after completing a day hike to Ooh Ahh Point about one mile down the South Kaibab Trail when he collapsed. Bystanders started CPR on Smith and National Park Service emergency medical personnel responded and assisted with resuscitation efforts. But park officials say all attempts to resuscitate the victim were unsuccessful.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the Park Service in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

