Schoop homers again, Tigers beat skidding Cardinals 6-2

The Detroit Tigers (34-44) will collide with the Cleveland Indians (41-33) in a three-game competition at Progressive Field in Cleveland on Monday, June 28, 2021, at 7:10 PM ET. Detroit managed to get even in a four-game series after a 2-1 victory over the Houston Astros on Sunday. The Tigers split the doubleheader match at 3-1 in the afternoon and 2-3 in the evening match on Saturday. Detroit bowed to Houston in the opening game at 3-12 on Thursday. Last time out, Center Fielder Akil Baddoo and Left Fielder Robbie Grossman were responsible for acquiring a couple of RBIs for the Tigers in the win. Third Baseman Jeimer Candelario, Right Fielder Daz Cameron, and Catcher Jake Rogers contributed one base hit apiece as the Detroit Tigers posted just four base hits in the winning effort. Starter Tarik Skubal gave up one run on one hit and struck out nine batters of the Astros in 7.0 innings pitched. Pitcher Gregory Soto earned the win in relief and improved to 4-1 this season.