Edilpiù, leading italian brand in the sector of doors and windows, works with illustrator federico babina to present the lunette pavilion at ‘openings.’ with attention to high quality and the integration of new technologies, the company presents ‘openings’ as a cultural and artistic project aimed at discovering one of the themes dear to the company — the concept of threshold, of openness, and of the relationship between inside and outside. the lunette pavilion takes shape as a playground made up of a collage of timber door and window frames. edilpiù works together with illustrator in the design of the lunette pavilion, which is presented together with the documentary film, openings. sguardi oltre il limite (openings. looks beyond the limit). the film is directed by francesca molteni and mattia colombo and produced by edilpiù.