Restaurants

El Ruso - Silver Lake

By Kat Hong
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 13 days ago
Whenever I think of Sunset Blvd., what comes to mind are the iconic Cinerama Dome (R.I.P.) and that gigantic, glowing Arby’s sign that both haunts my dreams and tempts me whenever I pass by. And now, with the opening of El Ruso in Silver Lake, I can add incredible Mexican food to that list. The Boyle Heights taco truck, known for their Sonora-style tacos and handmade tortillas, can now be found in an empty lot across from All Day Baby, alongside a little patio, shaded from the sun. Nothing much has changed with their expansion, you’ll still find a knock-out menu of cheese-encrusted vampiros, birria that’s been stewed in hot consommé, and, my favorite, anything wrapped in their signature sobaquera. The huge Sonoran tortilla could double as a parachute, and whether you opt for it stuffed with beans, chile colorado, or as a vehicle to wipe away any joy-related tears, this needs to be in your order.

The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors.

