USA Softball welcomes 2021 summer interns

USA Softball is excited to announce the internship class for the summer of 2021, bringing in young and enthusiastic talent from across the country to assist the organization during its busiest season and an even busier Olympic year. Each intern will spend the summer based at USA Softball’s headquarters in Oklahoma City and will also travel with the organization to help administer and cover elite tournaments around the country. USA Softball welcomes Jadyn Potts (Stillwater, Okla.) as a National Office intern, while the Member Department staff welcomes Abbey Parks (Broken Arrow, Okla.) and Sophie Rallis (Novi, Mich.). Also joining the 2021 intern class in the Marketing and Communications department is Billi Derleth (Huntington Beach, Cal.), Stormi Leonard (Decatur, Tex.), and Chelsea Alexander (Ada, Okla.).