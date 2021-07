Cable risks extra losses on a breach of 1.3790, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that we ‘continue to see chance for GBP to dip below 1.3860’ but we were of the view that ‘the major support at 1.3820 is unlikely to come into the picture’. The subsequent weakness in GBP exceeded our expectations as it dropped to 1.3814 before recovering slightly. While the risk is still on the downside, downward momentum has not improved by much and a break of the major support at 1.3790 is unlikely (the low near 1.3815 is already quite a strong support level). Resistance is at 1.3865 followed by 1.3885.”