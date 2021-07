Ever since the massive success of HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” competitors have searched far and wide for similarly epic intellectual property to adapt into a mega-popular television series. “Foundation,” based on the influential novels by iconic sci-fi author Isaac Asimov, is the latest attempt by Apple TV+ to fill that void. The books are said to have inspired Frank Herbert to write “Dune” and George Lucas to create “Star Wars.” If it lands with audiences, this series looks ambitious enough visually and thematically to serve as one of the streamer’s major cornerstones.