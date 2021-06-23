Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

MCMURRY: We are witnessing a change of NBA royalty

By Jared McMurry
Journal Review
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat do LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant all have in common?. They’re all sitting at home after early playoff exits. The trio has combined for five most valuable player awards and a total of seven NBA Championships since 2012 (Curry and Durant won the 2017 and 2018 Finals together).

www.journalreview.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
James Harden
Person
Lebron James
Person
Trae Young
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Championship#Golden State#The Indiana Pacers#The Cleveland Cavaliers#Mvps#The Phoenix Suns#The Sports Editor#The Journal Review
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
News Break
NFL
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Country
Greece
Related
NBAEast Bay Times

Warriors linked to Raptors’ Siakam — would they trade James Wiseman?

The Warriors might be willing to part with center James Wiseman and the seventh overall pick in this year’s NBA Draft for immediate help, according to a new report. The Athletic’s John Hollinger wrote Monday that there is a “widespread expectation” the Warriors will use the No. 7 pick and Wiseman, the No. 2 overall selection in 2020, to try and acquire an established player, with Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam listed as someone to watch.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Clippers’ Marcus Morris throws shade at Chris Paul, Suns after WCF

The Los Angeles Clippers’ best season in franchise history came to an unfortunate end on Wednesday night. The Phoenix Suns blew them out, 130-103, in what was the first blowout loss of the postseason. Behind Marcus Morris’ series-high 26 points, the Clippers continued to fight until they had no fight left to give.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Trae Young’s girlfriend: Shelby Miller

There’s arguably no bigger killer in such a small frame in the NBA today than Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. The former Oklahoma Sooners mini-dynamo is years deep into his pro career but he still looks as though he’s still required to show some identification when trying to purchase liquor. Young is like the basketball version of Napoleon out there, conquering big-market teams as he tries to expand Atlanta’s empire in the Eastern Conference. But it’s not just the confidence of Hawks fans that Trae Young has won over, he’s also captured the heart of the charming, Shelby Miller. And nope. We’re not talking about someone who throws four-seamers in the MLB. This Shelby Miller is the one true love of Trae Young and we’re about to find out more about her in this piece. Ladies and gentlemen, Trae Young’s girlfriend, Shelby Miller.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Kevin Durant Reacts To Latest Klay Thompson News

Klay Thompson appears to be making some significant progress on his road to recovery. On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors sharpshooter posted a series of photos on Instagram. Complete with a grown-out fro and a bright yellow headband, Thompson showed NBA fans an inside look at his recent workout in the Warriors’ practice facility — getting up and down the court for the first time since his devastating preseason Achilles tendon tear last year.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

5 NBA rule changes the Toronto Raptors need to see next season

The Toronto Raptors didn’t have the season they would have liked. There are many reasons that things went sideways. They include injuries, COVID-19, and not getting the opportunity to play a true home game thanks to the team being relocated to Tampa. One reason that never comes up in the...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Kobe Bryant Responds After Phil Jackson Blamed Him For Losing A Game

Kobe Bryant and Phil Jackson were all about winning, although they had different views on what needed to be done to get the wins. Back in 2011, they had a little misunderstanding during a regular-season game. Kobe took care of business by himself, breaking the Lakers' offense way earlier than expected.
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The NBA's potential offensive foul rule changes, explained

Officiating in the NBA has largely skewed toward the offensive end of the ball. It doesn’t take much contact at all in the NBA to draw fouls. Players have taken advantage of that through the decades — some of the league’s brightest offensive players are floppers. As a result, we’re seeing some of the most efficient basketball in NBA history.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Jalen Rose Had A Message For ESPN On Wednesday

Jalen Rose had a message for his employer on Wednesday night. Earlier on Wednesday, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported that Maria Taylor’s future at ESPN could be in limbo due to contract negotiations. Taylor was reportedly seeking “Stephen A. Smith-type money” from ESPN, as her contract expires...
NBAtheboxhouston.com

Scottie Pippen Calls Phil Jackson “Racist” & Michael Jordan “Selfish” In Interview With Dan Patrick

Scottie Pippen has officially run out f**ks to give. The NBA Hall of Famer and one of the league’s 50 Greatest Players has been speaking his mind quite freely as of late. He recently felt the wrath of Kevin Durant on Twitter after he had some criticism about the Brooklyn Nets superstar’s game compared to LeBron James speaking in a GQ interview. Durant’s Twitter fingers never show anyone mercy, not even NBA legends, and he fired back, saying, “Didn’t the great Scottie Pippen refuse to go in the game for the last-second shot because he was in his feelings his coach drew up the play for a better shooter??”
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Team USA Explains Why Kevin Love Made The Roster

Kevin Love is coming off of one of the most disappointing seasons of his career. That didn’t stop USA Basketball from selecting him for this year’s Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Love played just 25 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers this season, and has suited up for 103 total games over...
NBAPosted by
93.1 WZAK

SPORTS: Cavs’ Star Kevin Love Joins U.S. Olympic Basketball Team

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. One of the faces of the Cleveland Cavaliers is heading to the Summer Olympics this year!. Cavs forward Kevin Love has been chosen to be part of the U.S. men’s basketball team slated to compete and represent the country.
BasketballPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

USA Basketball will field the third-oldest Olympic roster

Experience mattered to USA Basketball when putting together a roster for the Tokyo Olympics. The Americans formally revealed their roster Monday, one that will be third-oldest U.S. men’s team in Olympic history for the Tokyo Games. The 12-man list includes five players — Kevin Love, Kevin Durant, Jrue Holiday, Damian Lillard and Draymond Green — already in their 30s.
atlantanews.net

Kevin Durant to lead USA Basketball team at Tokyo 2020

Colorado [USA], June 29 (ANI): Kevin Durant, a two-time Olympic gold medallist will lead the 12-member U.S. Men's Basketball Team at the Olympic Games in Tokyo starting from July 23. The U.S. roster features the return of Olympic gold medalists Durant, Green, and Love. Durant and Green were members of...